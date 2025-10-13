Missouri Flips 3-Star Safety Carter Stewart from Utah
Despite the Tigers' dropping their first game of the season at home to Alabama in week six, Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri coaching staff are absolutely rolling on the recruiting trail and have now landed three commitments in just the last week alone.
On Monday, October 13, Missouri added 3-Star safety Carter Stewart to its 2026 class, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. The Tigers are now up to 17 commits in the class after holding just ten less than a month ago.
Hailing from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas, Stewart is a 6-foot-1, 170 lb. safety prospect who is ranked as the No. 182 player at his position in the nation and the No. 264 player in the Longhorn State.
He was originally committed to Utah, making an announcement in June of this year, but after an official visit to Columbia for the Tigers' showdown with the Crimson Tide, he has made his pledge to Missouri.
The Tigers hold just one other safety commit in the 2026 class, fellow 3-Star Tony Forney from Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia. As of now, Forney and Stewart are the only two defensive back commits in the class, so Drinkwitz and the staff are likely still looking to add at least one cornerback to the group.
With the addition of the seven latest members in the class, Missouri has leapt from outside of the top fifty in the 247Sports' composite ranking all the way up to No. 33 in the nation, and more talent could still be one the way.
On top of Stewart, the Tigers' hosted a massive crop of potential commits for the Alabama game, some of which have even announced their own decommitments, such as Tahj Overton.
The 4-Star Owasso, Oklahoma native decommitted from Oklahoma State immediately following his visit to Columbia, and is seemingly very high on the Tigers. If Drinkwitz and the staff can continnue their hot streak, Missouri could very well find itself pushing into the top-25 classes in the nation, and potentially even higher.
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- RB Terry Hodges, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Bryant, Arkansas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)