George EDGE Damon Wilson Transferring to Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers gained the commitment of top-ten transfer and former Georgia defensive end Damon Wilson II, per a report from On3.
For many reasons, Wilson is a massive pickup for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers. For starters, Wilson is the fifth-ranked player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. That also makes him the second-best defensive player in the portal behind LSU defensive end commit Patrick Payton.
Wilson recorded 22 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in his second year with the Georgia Bulldogs. He posted only two and tackles half a sack in his freshman season.
The Venice, Fla native is also a former five-star recruit, previously ranked No. 17 in the country in composite rankings in the class of 2023. That made him the third-best edge in the country and fourth-best out of the state of Florida.
The biggest implication in the commitment of Wilson is Missouri's ability to recruit against the best teams in the country. Ohio State and Texas were the two biggest suitors outside of the Tigers but the opportunity to see the field right away in Columbia was too much to resist. The NIL amount for any of the three teams pursuing Wilson is unknown but a large figure would make sense for the productive former five-star.
Wilson joins a talented room of edge defenders that is now overflowing with talent. Returning to the position are senior Zion Young, senior Eddie Kelly, junior Darris Smith and sophomore Jahkai Lang. The Tigers added two transfers at the spot in Appalachian State junior Nate Johnson and Northwest Missouri State senior Langden Kitchen, who has the versatility to play inside as well. Four-star freshmen Javion Hilson and Daeden Hopkins also exist in the room.
The position is stacked, which means not everyone gets to play. The transfer portal gives as much as it takes and the Tigers might lose one on the defensive line. It's very possible that they all stay and contribute in some way but the unfortunate truth is, there isn't room for each one.
Wilson should be a day-one contributor regardless of who is around him. This isn't a former five start that rode the bench for two seasons, he was a valuable member of the Bulldog defense this year. His impact will be immediate and potentially huge for a now-rebuilt Missouri defense.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
What Does Mizzou Football Carry Over to the 2025 Season? - The Extra Point
Mizzou Adds Tight End Vince Brown II Through the Transfer Portal
3 Returning Players Who Benefit from Mizzou's Transfer Portal Moves