Mizzou Adds Tight End Vince Brown II Through the Transfer Portal
The Missouri Tigers continue to supplement their roster through the transfer portal, acquiring former Colorado State tight end Vince Brown II on Saturday morning, per Brown's X/formerly known as Twitter page.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end caught 24 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. Brown transferred over to Colorado State ahead of the 2023 season after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at the JUCO level at the College of DuPage.
As a transfer prospect, Brown also had an offer from James Madison. Missouri will be a bit closer to home than Colorado State for Brown, who is from Matteson, Ill., just outside of Chicago.
Brown will have one year of eligibility remaining, but after the NCAA's ruling where former JUCO players can be granted an additional year, could have two.
With his frame, Brown does have the ability to contribute as a blocker. On his 660 total snaps in 2024, 289 came as a receiver option, and 371 as a blocker.
Brown adds depth to the tight end position, which is led by sophomore Brett Norfleet. Brown will likely join graduate Tyler Stephens, who has eligibility for 2025, as blocking options. Norfleet and fellow sophomore Jordon Harris are the primary receivers in the room, while freshmen Whit Hafer and Jude James look to develop.
Brown is Missouri's 16 addition through the transfer portal, the seventh on the offense and the first at tight end.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Extends Offers to Top Talents
Report: Starting Mizzou Punter Enters Transfer Portal
3 Returning Players Who Benefit from Mizzou's Transfer Portal Moves