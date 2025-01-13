What Does Mizzou Football Carry Over to the 2025 Season? - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down what the Tigers program can count on as they enter a year of transition in 2025.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The 2025 season will provide the best preview of what the next era of Eli Drinkwitz's career as the head coach of the Missouri Tigers will look like. A 21-5 record over the past two seasons has been impressive, but what will the program turn it into? Have they built a sustainable foundation?
For the first time since 2021, someone other than Brady Cook will be the primary starting quarterback for Missouri. Luther Burden III, who turned the program around with his commitment as a five-star prospect, has declared for the NFL draft. None of the team's five captains in 2024 will return.
On paper, Missouri will be able to continue the success after revamping the team through the transfer portal, making 16 additions as of Jan. 13. But whether those all gel into a winning team can't be known until they actually hit the field.
Even with all the change, some things stay the same for Drinkwitz and the Tigers into 2024. They'll have to stand the test as a solid foundation moving forward.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
All Things Mizzou Podcast: Recapping the Tigers' Transfer Portal Additions
Mizzou Adds Tight End Vince Brown II Through the Transfer Portal
3 Returning Players Who Benefit from Mizzou's Transfer Portal Moves