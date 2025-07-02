Get Acquainted: 10 Mizzou Football Recruiting Targets in the 2027 Class
Sure, it's early, but there's never any harm in glancing ahead to the 2027 class for Missouri football recruiting. Heck, if Dennis Gates can land a commitment for that year in early July, it's certainly not too early.
The Tigers and their coaching staff were recently able to extend offers to the 2027 class and they did so quickly, wasting no time jumping on some intriguing prospects.
Early on, it looks like the Tigers are engaged with plenty of high-end talent for the class. Things change, including rankings and who wants to go where, but Eli Drinkwitz is off to a hot start when it comes to getting involved early with talented players.
Here's a glance at a few recruits in the class of 2027 that Missouri is expressing interest in.
4-Star TE Jack Brown - St. Charles, Missouri
Once the 2027 class comes into the limelight, Brown may be the most important player that the Tigers focus on in this class. He's close to Columbia and has had plenty to say about the school, all of which was positive.
He also comes from a similar area as current Missouri tight end Brett Norfleet, with some comparisons as players to be drawn between both. Brown is incredibly athletic with great receiving ability, similar to Norfleet.
The No. 103 player in the country and currently best in Missouri will be hard to pull in because of the national attention he's bound to get, but this should be a priority name for the Tigers.
4-Star TE Malik Howard - Oak Ridge, Tennessee
It's possible that landing Howard would be wishful thinking, but the Tigers have had enough tight end success with Norfleet to warrant pulling in a big name like Howard. The No. 114 player in the country and eighth-best tight end will rack up national offers, and he already has, but Missouri absolutely should go after him.
5-Star WR Quentin Burrell - Chicago
There are plenty of wide receiver targets on this list and Burrell is just another exciting one. The Mount Carmel product has achieved composite five-star status and also spent time in Columbia over the last year. This will be one that's hard to win, but Missouri has some nice early momentum.
4-Star CB Ace Alston - Cincinnati
Alston is a player the Tigers pounced on quickly and will likely shift heavy focus to once the 2027 class becomes more important. It's too early to tell who will contend in his recruitment, like everyone else, but this could be a class-changing player if Missouri can land him.
4-Star IOL Maxwell Hiller - Coatesville, Pennsylvania
If the Tigers are looking to continue that Pennsylvania pipeline, they should look no further than Hiller. Missouri's already extended an offer to Hiller and will likely look to bring him on campus during this next season.
4-Star ATH Lawrence Britt - Memphis
Britt was in Columbia multiple times last season, showing his willingness to make the trip to Missouri. There is a clear like and connection for the Tigers from Britt, so this could be a player the Tigers focus on, despite not being in-state.
5-Star WR Monshun Sales - Indianapolis
Right now, Sales is one of the highest-ranked prospects the Tigers have reached out to. The five-star, 6-foot-5 receiver has emerged as one of the best at his position and is starting to see his recruitment boom.
This will be a tall task for the Tigers to earn his commitment, but if they can, it would be a monumental pick-up. He will likely maintain his five-star status for most of the cycle, meaning Missouri would have to beat out some of the best recruiting teams in the nation to land his commitment.
3-Star LB Marshaun Ivy - St. Louis
Ivy is another highly-touted Missouri native that the Tigers will be all over. The Cardinal Ritter attendee should end up being a priority player for the Missouri coaching staff because of his location, but it's also likely that he will rise up the national rankings even more than he already has.
3-Star CB Raheem Floyd - East St. Louis, Illinois
Along with Brown, Floyd has received On3 predictions to land with the Tigers. This doesn't mean much and it's still way too early to even contemplate that, but it's always a good sign early on. The Tigers were quickly involved with the East St. Louis product and will likely continue to do so as the cycle progresses.
Unranked WR Laron Baker Jr. - East St. Louis, Illinois
Despite not being ranked yet, Baker will also be a close-to-home prospect that the Tigers will be all over. His recruitment is starting to pick up.