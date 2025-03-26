Class of 2026 Recruiting Tracker: Missouri Tigers Football
Since taking over as the head coach for the Missouri Tigers in 2020, Eli Drinkwitz has found a lot of success on the recruiting trail. He landed one of the program's top rated prospects ever in 2022 with Luther Burden III, and has finished with a top-25 recruiting class three times.
This past recruiting cycle, Missouri finished with a class consisting of 17 players that was ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 20 class in the nation. The Tigers landed commitments from ten 4-Star prospects, the most in Drinkwitz' tenure so far.
In the decade prior to hiring the former Appalachian State coach, Missouri had finished with a top-25 recruiting class just twice. In 2010, the Tigers' top ranked prospect was 4-Star offensive tackle Nick Demien, and in 2015, Missouri landed commitments from 5-Star edge rusher Terry Beckner, Jr. as well as 4-Star quarterback Drew Lock.
Looking at the upcoming 2026 class, Missouri currently holds just a single commitment, but is in position to land several top end prospects this spring and summer potentially. The Tigers' staff has been very active on the recruiting trail since the 2025 cycle wrapped up, traveling to visit recruits as well as welcoming them to Columbia for campus visits.
As of now, Missouri is expecting visits from over a dozen players throughout the coming months as the team prepares for the 2025 season. Players such as 5-Star offensive tackle and No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Cantwell, as well as many more, will be in Columbia this summer as the Tigers look to close in on another top-25 recruiting class.
"You got to build trust and respect. And that's what our we try to do with these relationships, is build a foundation of trust and respect."- Eli Drinkwitz
Class of 2026
Hard Commits (1)
Team Rankings - Through Mar. 26, 2025
247Sports: No. 68
On3: No. 75
Rivals: No. 69
Commitments
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
1. Anthony Kennedy - Littlerock, Arkansas
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 290 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 430 nationally, No. 44 position, No. 6 state
On3: No. 308 nationally, No. 27 position, No. 4 state
Rivals: Not ranked nationally, No. 31 position, No. 6 state
Class of 2027
No commitments (yet)
Class of 2025 Recap
Team Rankings
247Sports: No. 20
On3: No. 18
Rivals: No. 22
Commitments (17)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma