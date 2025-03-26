Mizzou Central

Class of 2026 Recruiting Tracker: Missouri Tigers Football

A look at who is committed to the Tigers for the signing class of 2026 and a preview of 2027.

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of a Missouri Tigers helmet on the side line in the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of a Missouri Tigers helmet on the side line in the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Since taking over as the head coach for the Missouri Tigers in 2020, Eli Drinkwitz has found a lot of success on the recruiting trail. He landed one of the program's top rated prospects ever in 2022 with Luther Burden III, and has finished with a top-25 recruiting class three times.

This past recruiting cycle, Missouri finished with a class consisting of 17 players that was ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 20 class in the nation. The Tigers landed commitments from ten 4-Star prospects, the most in Drinkwitz' tenure so far.

In the decade prior to hiring the former Appalachian State coach, Missouri had finished with a top-25 recruiting class just twice. In 2010, the Tigers' top ranked prospect was 4-Star offensive tackle Nick Demien, and in 2015, Missouri landed commitments from 5-Star edge rusher Terry Beckner, Jr. as well as 4-Star quarterback Drew Lock.

Looking at the upcoming 2026 class, Missouri currently holds just a single commitment, but is in position to land several top end prospects this spring and summer potentially. The Tigers' staff has been very active on the recruiting trail since the 2025 cycle wrapped up, traveling to visit recruits as well as welcoming them to Columbia for campus visits.

As of now, Missouri is expecting visits from over a dozen players throughout the coming months as the team prepares for the 2025 season. Players such as 5-Star offensive tackle and No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Cantwell, as well as many more, will be in Columbia this summer as the Tigers look to close in on another top-25 recruiting class.

"You got to build trust and respect. And that's what our we try to do with these relationships, is build a foundation of trust and respect."

Eli Drinkwitz

Class of 2026

Hard Commits (1)

Team Rankings - Through Mar. 26, 2025

247Sports: No. 68
On3: No. 75
Rivals: No. 69

Commitments

  1. DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)

1. Anthony Kennedy - Littlerock, Arkansas

Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 290 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 430 nationally, No. 44 position, No. 6 state
On3: No. 308 nationally, No. 27 position, No. 4 state
Rivals: Not ranked nationally, No. 31 position, No. 6 state

Class of 2027

No commitments (yet)

Class of 2025 Recap

Team Rankings

247Sports: No. 20
On3: No. 18
Rivals: No. 22

Commitments (17)

  1. EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri
  2. EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida
  3. OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas
  4. OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas
  5. OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri
  6. QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania
  7. RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
  8. WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio
  9. WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida
  10. WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland
  11. CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia
  12. DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois
  13. LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio
  14. LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri
  15. RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas
  16. Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri
  17. TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma

