'He's a Baller': Virginia Tech Teammates Loved New Mizzou Safety Mose Phillips III
INDIANAPOLIS — Dorian Strong offered a cruical piece of advice for any young player to safety Mose Phillips III when the two were at Virginia Tech.
Phillips, who transferred to Missouri this offseason, took on a lot of responsibilities in his first two years at Virginia Tech. He saw defensive action in all 13 games of his freshman season before becoming a full-time starter in 2024.
But, there was still some growing and adjustment pains as there is for most young players. For Phillips, he had a mentor through those learning moments within the safety room with Strong.
"Be yourself, be confident," Strong said of the advice he offered Phillips during his press conference at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. "He was a young player, made some mistakes, so I just didn't want his confidence to ever [lower] during the game because he's a competitor and he wants to come to work."
For the physical safety, competitiveness extends past the field. Whether its on the practice field or offseason workouts, Phillips is going to bring the intensity. Virginia Tech defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. saw it first hand.
"It's all business and when it's time to put the passion on, even when it's time to work in the offseason, it's straight business," Powell-Ryland said of Phillips at the Combine. "He's there to hit head on, full speed."
"He doesn't take it for granted and that's what I love about him."
The passion Phillips brings to the game and the production it led to earned him the respect of his teammates. For Strong as a team leader, it was rewarding to see Phillips grow and learn from his mistakes to become a productive playmaker.
"I love that kid," Strong said. "He's a baller. He's a hard-nosed hitter. He's a competitor. He wants to the best as what he does. He looked at me for guidance, and I gave it to him. That's my boy, I love that boy to death."
Phillips recorded 65 total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception last year with Virginia Tech. He was rated by 247Sports as the 21st-best safety in this year's transfer portal class. According to ProFootballFocus, Phillips allowed 18 receptions for 226 yards on 28 targets in 2024.
Phillips will look to compete in a safety room full of young talent, including rising junior Marvin Burks Jr. and redshirt sophomore Santana Banner, a transfer from Northern Illinois.
At Virginia Tech, Phillips often played inside the box, opening up the possibility to play the "star" position in Missouri's defense alongside veteran Daylan Carnell.
"I know he's going to go to Mizzou and ball out," Strong said.