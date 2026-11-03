How Ahmad Hardy changes Mizzou’s offense vs. Texas

All-American running back Ahmad Hardy made his season debut against Arkansas on Saturday, returning to the field for the first time since Missouri’s Gator Bowl matchup against Virginia on Dec. 27, 2025. He suffered a gunshot wound to his upper leg May 10 and had been recovering since.

Hardy took two handoffs in the Tigers’ 34-10 win over the Razorbacks, both near the end of the first quarter. The first went for 1 yard, and the second for 4 yards and a first down. He played three more snaps but did not receive another carry, although Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz did consider trying to give him a handoff in the fourth quarter.

"I think for us, it's to continue to clearly define what his role can be for us,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “Where can we utilize him without throwing off the rhythm of what we've already established offensively with Jamal (Roberts)? I think you'll see more of a rotation than what we were last week. We're a more enhanced version of, hey, this is what his role will be.”

Roberts, the starter for all of 2026, has had the same role through the team’s first eight games: be the every-down back responsible for outside runs, red-zone work and pass protection. He’s done that job quite well, rushing for 1,005 yards and nine touchdowns on a nation-most 190 carries.

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) scores a touchdown between Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Tay Lockett (22) and defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And after serving as Hardy’s backup a season ago, he’s glad to have his running mate back in the rotation to return the favor.

"It's always a good thing to have somebody that you can trust on the field outside of just me on the field,” Roberts said. “It's just a good feeling, because once upon a time, I was one of them (backups)."

Roberts isn’t just referring to the newly healthy Hardy, though. Freshman tailback Preston posted his best game of the season Saturday, tallying 49 yards on three carries for his first handoffs since Week 1 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Despite measuring in at just 5 foot, 9 inches, 170 pounds, the three-star freshman out of Lee’s Summit has worked his way up the depth chart and is prepared to make an impact as the Tigers roll into the most important part of their season.

Sep 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Preston Hatfield (28) celebrates after a touchdown against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drinkwitz compared him to a recent Missouri legend.

“The way he works in the summer, how hard he pushes himself, the way he conducts himself around this building, he's got some qualities of elite running backs that I've been around here, and those qualities aren't necessarily on the field,” Drinkwitz said. “It's just the way he approaches his business. He's got a workmanlike mentality. It reminds me a ton of the way Cody (Schrader) approached his day to day. He's earned his opportunity.”

Schrader, a former walk-on, rushed for 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns in his 2023 season to help lead Missouri to an 11-2 record capped off with a Cotton Bowl victory over No. 7 Ohio State.

Missouri’s receiver room has a new face making an impact, too. Sophomore wideout DaMarion Fowlkes, who’s served primarily as a returner in the last two seasons, got five touches on offense against Arkansas — two receptions and three sweep handoffs.

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Damarion Fowlkes (3) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Phoenix Jackson (8) closes in during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He tallied 21 yards on three carries, caught one pass for 4 yards and another that was 3 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Typically, though, the best offense for Fowlkes is to put the ball in his hands and let the rest work itself out.

"He's a very explosive kid,” Fellow receiver Donovan Olugbode said. “With the ball in his hands, anything can happen."

Mizzou (6-2, 3-2 SEC) will play Texas (6-2, 3-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

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