How Beau Pribula, Sam Horn Have Helped Mizzou From the Sidelines
The two quarterbacks who competed for Missouri's starting job have now been sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, with both Sam Horn and Beau Pribula suffering lower-body injuries.
But the duo hasn't dropped the captain role, a position they both were voted to when competing for the job during fall camp. Both of their voices have been around for the team, especially for their replacement, true freshman Matt Zollers.
Pribula was Missouri's starter for all eight games so far this season before dislocating his ankle against Vanderbilt in Week 9, sliding in Zollers to the position.
A few days after the injury, Pribula addressed the team in a "powerful way," according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Though the Tigers will have to now do it without the Penn State transfer, Pribula reminded the team to stay on target.
"He had a good message just after he got hurt," center Connor Tollison said of Pribula. "Just about the opportunity we had. Everything's still in front of us, everything we've been working for all year. So don't let this slip away, and do everything we can to seize the moment."
That "everything" is the shot at a spot in the College Football Playoff still sitting in Missouri's hands. Getting there is a task easier said than done — Missouri would have to win each of its final four games of the regular season, including matchups against No. 3 Texas A&M in Week 11 and No. 11 Oklahoma in Week 13.
But Missouri should still control its own destiny, which is all it can ask for at this point in the season.
"If you would have told us when we started the fall camp that we would be ranked coming out of the second bye week with an opportunity for everything we want in front of us, we get to play a top-10 team at home, which everybody signed up for, we all said yes," Drinkwitz said. "The opportunity that we wanted is right here."
It will be Zollers that has to lead Missouri to seize this moment.
He nearly did enough to lead Missouri to do so against Vanderbilt in Week 9 after stepping in near the beginning of the third quarter. He connected with wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. on a Hail Mary at the end of regulation when Missouri trailed by a touchdown, but Coleman was inches short of the goal line.
Because of the ability he put on display against Vanderbilt, Zollers has the support and trust of the rest of the team, especially in the quarterback room.
"Sam and Beau can really help him, talking to him," linebacker Josiah Trotter said. "He's gonna be ready to go. We trust Matt."
Both Horn and Pribula will remain on the sidelines for Missouri's upcoming game, with Horn on crutches and Pribula in a walking boot. On the field, Zollers will be able to use both as a crutch of his own.
"They're still doing a great job of leading him and he's taking the coaching from them," safety Jalen Catalon said of the quarterbacks. "Understand that he's young, but he's able to make things happen."