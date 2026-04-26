Mizzou Lands Commitment of 2027 3-star LB Caleb Green
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Mizzou football has earned the commitment of 2027 3-star linebacker Caleb Green, per Hayes Fawcett.
Green is ranked the No. 12 player in Missouri, No. 65 linebacker in the nation and No. 796 player in the nation overall, per 247Sports composite ranking. He commits to Missouri just one day after the Tigers landed the commitment of 2027 3-star safety Keiran Govan. Green is now the fourth in-state commitment of Missouri's 2027 class, and the first linebacker of the class.
He chose Missouri over Iowa State, Missouri State and Liberty, the latter of which he has an official visit scheduled to June 12 — it's unknown if he'll still take it. The Tigers originally offered Green on Jan. 15, and he took an official visit Jan. 31. He has another official visit scheduled for June 19.
The Lee's Summit, Missouri, native attends Lee's Summit North High School, which has become a pipeline to Missouri in recent years. Tigers like Logan Muckey, Armand Membou and Green's older brother, Cayden, all made the jump from Lee's Summit North to Missouri. Caleb and Cayden could be the first pair of brothers to play for Missouri since Caleb and Corey Flagg in 2024, both of whom are no longer with the program.
Green will join a linebacker room that's produced plenty of NFL talent in recent seasons, most recently Josiah Trotter, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 46 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. With Trotter out, there's still plenty of talent in the room that will have remaining eligibility when Green makes his debut in the 2027 season, such as Nicholas Rodriguez, Jeremiah Beasley, Dante McClellan, Keenan Harris and more.
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2027 Football Commitments
- QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/04/25)
- S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 03/07/26)
- OT Lual Aleu, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 03/09/2026)
- TE Jack Brown, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - St. Charles, Missouri (Committed 03/17/26)
- WR Chris Harris Jr. , 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Lee's Summit, Missouri (Committed 03/17/26)
- S Keiran Govan, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Republic, Missouri (Committed 04/25/26)
- LB Caleb Green, 6-foot-1, 215 lbs. - Lee's Summit, Missouri (Committed 04/26/26).
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright