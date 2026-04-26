Mizzou Lands Commitment of 2027 3-star LB Caleb Green

Mizzou football has earned the commitment of 2027 3-star linebacker Caleb Green, per Hayes Fawcett.

Green is ranked the No. 12 player in Missouri, No. 65 linebacker in the nation and No. 796 player in the nation overall, per 247Sports composite ranking. He commits to Missouri just one day after the Tigers landed the commitment of 2027 3-star safety Keiran Govan. Green is now the fourth in-state commitment of Missouri's 2027 class, and the first linebacker of the class.

He chose Missouri over Iowa State, Missouri State and Liberty, the latter of which he has an official visit scheduled to June 12 — it's unknown if he'll still take it. The Tigers originally offered Green on Jan. 15, and he took an official visit Jan. 31. He has another official visit scheduled for June 19.

The Lee's Summit, Missouri, native attends Lee's Summit North High School, which has become a pipeline to Missouri in recent years. Tigers like Logan Muckey, Armand Membou and Green's older brother, Cayden, all made the jump from Lee's Summit North to Missouri. Caleb and Cayden could be the first pair of brothers to play for Missouri since Caleb and Corey Flagg in 2024, both of whom are no longer with the program.

Green will join a linebacker room that's produced plenty of NFL talent in recent seasons, most recently Josiah Trotter, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 46 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. With Trotter out, there's still plenty of talent in the room that will have remaining eligibility when Green makes his debut in the 2027 season, such as Nicholas Rodriguez, Jeremiah Beasley, Dante McClellan, Keenan Harris and more.

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2027 Football Commitments