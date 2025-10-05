How Mizzou's Future 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 6 of CFB
Week 6 of college football may have been the most interesting one of the season so far, with teams like Texas, Penn State and Iowa State all suffering confusing losses. It was an exciting week, however, and it was one that left a positive impact on the Missouri Tigers.
Because of a few big national losses, the Tigers moved up to No. 14 in both major polls. The national perception of the Tigers is starting to shift and could receive even more of a boost in Week 7 when the Tigers face No. 8 Alabama.
Missouri had then week off during Week 6, which may have been a good thing. Plenty of good teams lost this week and the Tigers may have dodged a bullet.
Here's a look at how Missouri's remaining opponents played in Week 6, along with a look around all of college football.
1. No. 8 Alabama | 30-14 W vs. No. 20 Vanderbilt
Alabama picked up a second impressive win in a row and is finally starting to hit its stride. Quarterback Ty Simpson had another impressive performance, recording 340 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. He connected with sophomore Ryan Williams six times, going for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Jam Miller finally looks healthy and back to full speed, as well. He racked up 136 yards and a score.
The Crimson Tide defense was really the most important group. Vanderbilt has shown they have an explosive offense, led by Diego Pavia and running back Sedrick Alexander, and that entire group was severely shut down. Linebacker Justin Jefferson was all over the place for Alabama, recording 14 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.
2. Auburn | Bye Week
Auburn's lost back-to-back games, so this was good timing for a bye week. Auburn is still a good team with good players and a few respectable wins, but they can't yet beat teams that they aren't exactly supposed to beat.
3. No. 20 Vanderbilt | 30-14 W vs. No. 8 Alabama
Pavia had statistically one of his worst games of the season, especially on the ground. The Alabama defense did a great job of shutting down an explosive Vanderbilt offense, limiting Pavia and Alexander on the ground.
Vanderbilt still was competetive in this game and did keep it close until the fourth quarter rolled around. This isn't a reflection of their season as a whole by any means and the Commodores should be able to continuously compete in the SEC this season.
4. No. 5 Texas A&M | 31-9 W vs. Mississippi State
The Aggies really took care of business against Mississippi State and there isn't much more to it. Quarterback Marcel Reed had another solid outing in the air and on the ground, despite throwing an interception.
Rueben Owens and the ground game as a whole were really the driving force for the Aggie offense. He finished with 142 rushing yards on 21 carries, but the two rushing touchdowns of the game came from Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver.
Defensive end Cashius Howell stole the show on defense, finishing with three tackles and three sacks. He's having a dominant season so far and this only furthered that.
5. Mississippi State | 31-9 L vs. No. 5 Texas A&M
After a hot start to the season, the Bulldogs have started to slow down and even out. The rushing duo of Fluff Bothwell and Davon Booth did what they could to keep Mississippi State hanging around, but the offense as a whole only found the end zone once.
There wasn't much going on the defensive side of the ball, either. Safety Jahron Manning had a solid outing, finishing with 13 tackles, but not much else went well.
Mizzou's Final 2 Opponents
6. No. 6 Oklahoma | 44-0 W vs. Kent State
7. Arkansas | Bye Week
Around the Country
This is the most notable time so far this season where the Tigers have received some severe help from teams from around the country. Most notably, No. 7 Penn State suffered an unfathomable loss to UCLA on the road. This was the first time a top-10 team had lost to a 0-4 or worse team since 1985.
The Texas Longhorns also suffered a brutal loss, coming at the hands of the Florida Gators. Florida's in a different spot than UCLA is comparitively, but it still doesn't bode well for the Longhorns. Both Texas and Penn State fell out of the AP Poll as a result.