How Mizzou's Future 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 8 of CFB
Week 8 of college football was nuts.
Just ask anyone inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, or those watching from the comforts of their home. The No. 14 Missouri Tigers pulled a magical win out of their hat against the Auburn Tigers, taking the game to double overtime to secure the victory.
Missouri avoided a potential upset in its first road game of the season, but others weren't so lucky across the nation. The most notable of those games came in Nashville, with the No. 12 Vanderbilt Commodores knocking off the No. 19 LSU Tigers. This win for Vanderbilt set up a College Gameday appearance in Nashville for Missouri's Week 9 road trip to Vanderbilt.
LSU wasn't the only team that was upset. No. 15 Texas Tech lost to Arizona State, No. 2 Miami lost to Louisville and Ole Miss lost a then top-10 matchup against Georgia.
Here's a look at how Missouri's final five SEC opponents performed in Week 8, along with a look around the country.
1. No. 12 Vanderbilt | 31-24 W vs. No. 19 LSU
This was arguably the most impressive win of any team in Week 8. Even if it was a home game, the Commodores proved they're legit in the Southeastern Conference after taking down a squad that was perceived as one of the best in the conference.
Quarterback Diego Pavia also proved that he's one of the toughest and most entertaining players in all of college football. He has a unique running style, one he showed off by recording 86 yards and two touchdowns. He added 160 passing yards and a touchdown through the air, as well.
Vanderbilt was firing on all cylinders to secure this win. Its defense was solid all game long and the Pavia-led offense never stopped moving the ball down the field.
The Tigers will absolutely have their hands full with Vanderbilt, especially on the road with the momentum they're carrying into the game. After the product on display against Auburn in Week 8, a lot will need to get cleaned up to feel more confident going into the game.
2. No. 3 Texas A&M | 45-42 W vs. Arkansas
The Aggies survived a scare in Week 8 against Arkansas. If it weren't for the heroic play of quarterback Marcel Reed, a shocking upset may have been in the cards.
Texas A&M's defense was exploited in this game, which was slightly puzzling. Arkansas doesn't have a bad offensive group, but it certainly isn't the most explosive in the SEC. Its quarterback hurt the Aggie defense in the air and on the ground, creating a potential formula for Missouri to take down Texas A&M on Nov. 8.
3. Mississippi State | 23-21 L vs. Florida
This was an ugly game that was sealed by a Blake Shapen interception into the hands of big Florida defensive tackle Michai Boireau. Plays like that are a good description of how this game went for both teams.
Florida really needed a win for the sake of momentum and running back Jadan Bough helped them find it. He rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown, continuously finding ways to move the Gator offense forward.
The same could be said for Mississippi State. After a hot start to the season, the Bulldogs have now lost three straight, all inside the SEC. Their impressive win over Arizona State is starting to look more like a fluke every time they lose, which is becoming a problem.
Mississippi State had big plays on offense, but they couldn't turn those into touchdowns. Shapen racked up 304 yards in the air, but somehow managed to avoid the end zone. They have the talent on offense and defense, but seem to be a few big plays away from more wins.
Though the Gators won, this was the straw that broke the camel's back with head coach Billy Napier. It was reported on Sunday afternoon that Napier was fired as the head coach of Florida.
4. No. 11 Oklahoma | 26-7 W vs. South Carolina
This win might say more about South Carolina than it does Oklahoma, but it's a good win nonetheless. Despite John Mateer still getting back on his feet, Oklahoma's offense was still clicking. Running back Tory Blaylock did a lot of heavy lifting, going for 101 rushing yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Isaiah Satenga helped out Mateer in the passing game as well, going for 73 yards and a score.
Oklahoma's defense was dominant and that was the main driving force behind the win. Six sacks and 13 tackles for loss for the defensive front were even more impressive, including a sack and a half by defensive end R Mason Thomas.
They also forced two interceptions from two South Carolina backup quarterbacks. All in all, Oklahoma was not going to be denied in this game.
5. Arkansas | 45-42 L vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
The Razorbacks nearly picked up a season-changing win over Texas A&M. They were just a few plays away from doing so, but Texas A&M's talent showed up late in the most important moments of the game.
That being said, Razorback quarterback Taylen Green put on a beyond-impressive performance that gave his team a chance to win. He recorded 256 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 85 rushing yards and two more rushing touchdowns.
Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, the monumental effort from Green wasn't enough because Texas A&M is that good. It's a positive sign that the Arkansas offense managed to put up so many points on an elite Aggie defense, but it still stands to be true that the defensive side of the ball needs a lot of improvement.
Around the country
The biggest upset of the week came at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals, who took down the second-ranked Miami Hurricanes on the road. Texas Tech and Ole Miss, who were also top-10 teams before the week, lost and moved down the national rankings.
Tennessee also suffered a big intra-conference loss to Alabama. This verified how good Alabama is more than anything, but the Volunteers will have to do some searching after struggling on offense against the Crimson Tide.