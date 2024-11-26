How the Mizzou Offense Unlocked Its Passing Attack - The Extra Point
It's no secret that the Missouri Tigers offense has struggled all season. Even in games it was supposed to win easily, the Tiger offense, primarily the passing game, struggled to get going.
That all changed against Mississippi State, as quarterback Brady Cook threw a season-high 268 passing yards and a touchdown. He was also efficient, primarily because the level of throws he was making wasn't all that complex. It was clear Cook was looking to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers and he did exactly that.
Tiger fans had been waiting all season for a Luther Burden III breakout game and though it wasn't the best statistical performance Burden has recorded in his Missouri tenure, it was still a relief. He finished with 91 yards on seven receptions, including an acrobatic touchdown in the back of the end zone. Burden had plenty of yards after the catch, entrusting Cook to get the ball in his hands.
Receivers Theo Wease Jr., Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning, as well as tight end Brett Norfleet, all got in on the fun too. It was a great game for the Tiger passing attack looking ahead to its matchup with Arkansas and its bowl game in a few weeks..
