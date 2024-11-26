Mizzou Central

How the Mizzou Offense Unlocked Its Passing Attack - The Extra Point

Quarterback Brady Cook and the Tiger passing game finally exploded offensively, all because Missouri's best playmakers got the ball early and made plays.

Michael Stamps

Nov 23, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

Watch football beat writer Michael Stamps talk about Missouri's passing attack, Brady Cook's performance and what he did to unlock the performances of receivers Luther Burden III, Theo Wease Jr., Marquis Johnson and more.

It's no secret that the Missouri Tigers offense has struggled all season. Even in games it was supposed to win easily, the Tiger offense, primarily the passing game, struggled to get going.

That all changed against Mississippi State, as quarterback Brady Cook threw a season-high 268 passing yards and a touchdown. He was also efficient, primarily because the level of throws he was making wasn't all that complex. It was clear Cook was looking to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers and he did exactly that.

Tiger fans had been waiting all season for a Luther Burden III breakout game and though it wasn't the best statistical performance Burden has recorded in his Missouri tenure, it was still a relief. He finished with 91 yards on seven receptions, including an acrobatic touchdown in the back of the end zone. Burden had plenty of yards after the catch, entrusting Cook to get the ball in his hands.

Receivers Theo Wease Jr., Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning, as well as tight end Brett Norfleet, all got in on the fun too. It was a great game for the Tiger passing attack looking ahead to its matchup with Arkansas and its bowl game in a few weeks..

