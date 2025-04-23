How to Watch: 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL draft is just one day away from kicking off and the Missouri Tigers have multiple potential players that could hear their names called. Being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Missouri will be represented in this year's draft class.
Last year, the Tigers saw six players get selected. This year, there are around five who could hear their names called. Starting with offensive tackle Armand Membou and ending with defensive end Johnny Walker Jr., there is only one other surefire player outside of Membou who will hear his name called. Reciever
Luther Burden III will be picked in either the first or second round, depending on what teams are looking for. As of now, Membou appears to be locked into the top 10. He will likely be the highest-picked Tiger since 2013, when defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was picked 13th by the New York Jets.
Missouri produced many NFL-caliber players after going 10-3 this past season. Quarterback Brady Cook and receiver Theo Wease Jr. were two of the most productive draft-eligible players for the Tigers this season, as was Walker.
A variety of potential undrafted free agents also had good seasons for the Tigers this season, including running back Nate Noel, linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. and safety Tre'Vez Johnson. It's not impossible that they hear their names called late in the draft, but it doesn't seem likely at this moment.
Below is the streaming and viewing information, along with Missouri history for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.
How to Watch: Missouri players in the 2025 NFL draft
Who: Junior offensive lineman Armand Membou, wide receiver Luther Burden III, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., quarterback Brady Cook and defensive end Johnny Walker Jr.
When
Day 1: 7 p.m. CT, Thursday, April 24
Day 2: 6 p.m. CT, Friday, April 25
Day 3: 11 p.m. CT, Saturday, April 26
Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN
Radio: Channel 88 (Sirius XM)
Last Time Out, Missouri athletes: The Tigers had six players drafted last season, headlined by defensive end Darius Robinson being selected in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals with pick 27. The next man up was cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. to the Detroit Lions, going in the second round with pick 61.
After that, here's which Tigers were selected in the 2024 draft:
Round 3, Pick 91 - LB Ty'Ron Hopper to the Green Bay Packers
Round 4, Pick 114 - OT Javon Foster to the Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 5, Pick 145 - Kris Abrams-Draine to the Denver Nuggets
Round 5, Pick 151 - DB Jaylon Carlies to the Indianapolis Colts