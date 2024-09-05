Previewing Buffalo Football Ahead of Missouri's Week Two Matchup
Missouri football's routing of Murray State at home 51-0 is officially something of the past, with the Tigers looking ahead to their second game of the year against the Buffalo Bulls.
Buffalo took care of business against the Lafayette Leopards with a 30-13 victory, thanks to strong statistical performances from quarterback C.J. Ogbonna and running back Jacquez Barksdale on offense. On the other side of the ball, veteran linebacker Shaun Dolac stole the show.
From top to bottom, the Bulls have a much stronger team than Murray State. That's not necessarily a surprise, but Saturday's matchup should pose a wider variety of challenges to the Missouri offense, defense and special teams.
All the noise has surrounded Ogbonna, the multi-faceted quarterback starting his first season under season for the Bulls and his second overall. This won't be the first time the the Tigers faced Ogbonna, as they faced him in a blowout win against SEMO in 2021.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz is aware of the challenge Ogbonna brings, especially on the ground.
“That's gonna be the challenge this week. We've got to do a good job in the read game," Drinkwitz said. "They try to get on your edges through zone reads, plus-one run schemes and options, so we have to be disciplined and multiple in the way we're challenging those read schemes.”
He only ran for 20 yards on five carries against the Leopards last week, but the last time he saw a Missouri defense, he excelled with his legs. In that matchup, he led all rushers in the game with 99 yards on 12 carries. He broke off runs for 16,19 and 24 yards at different points in the game among others, some in designed runs and others in the read option.
Ogbonna hasn't shown much in the air yet in his career. His only proven throwing season was in 2021 for the Redhawks, where he threw for 1,521 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 220 attempts. Last week, he secured 195 yards and two touchdowns. The focus is going to be stopping him on the ground, but too much focus in the running game could lead to issues elsewhere.
Barksdale, the Bulls senior running back, was the leading rusher last week. He ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, marking the best in one game for him in a Buffalo jersey. The preseason favorite to be the starter was junior Al-Jay Henderson, who rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown as well, with the same amount of carries as Barksdale. Freshman Lamar Sperling and Terrance Shelton Jr. got touches as well.
Dolac is the face of the Buffalo defense. He posted 11 tackles and an interception in their week one matchup, but his numbers from 2022 are the most impressive. He recorded 148 total tackles throughout the regular and post season, as well as four-and-a-half sacks and three forced fumbles. He's had an interesting path the last few seasons, one that featured him suffering a season-ending injury, transferring to Utah State for a semester and eventually making his way back to his home school.
Regardless, Dolac is back now and coach Drinkwitz knows it. His versatility both in the box and in coverage makes him an excellent early challenge for the Tiger defense.
"You can tell he's a very smart, physical player at the point of contact.," Drinkwitz said. "They utilize him in the box. Out of the box, they pressure with him. So he's a really good player. It's going to be a real challenge for us."
Senior safety Marcus Fuqua is entering his sixth year with the Buffalo program, proving himself a leader in the locker room and field. He secured seven total tackles in their opening game, second on the team. He's posted more than 50 tackles in three of his last five seasons, while also grabbing seven interceptions in his 2022 campaign. Charles McCartherens, Solomon Brown, Eddie Pleasant III and Jalen McNair are all defensive backs who could make an impact against the Tigers on Saturday.
Linebacker Red Morgan was the Bulls second leading tackler last season in the absence of Dolac, posting 58 tackles and two sacks. He finished the game against Lafayette with seven tackles. The duo of him and Dolac in the middle of the field will be much improved compared to seasons past.
Coach Drinkwitz has some familiarity with first year Buffalo head coach Pete Lembo. They've been coaching against each other for years and have exchanged words on more than one occasion. Drinkwitz is fond of Lembo and the intelligence he brings to the game.
“We're going to play a 1-0 Buffalo team led by, I think, one of the great program rebuilders and builders in Pete Lembo, who has done that at multiple stops," Drinkwitz said.
With that familiarity comes better preparing for what the Tigers could see. Mainly, Lembo's creative experience on special teams could pose for some trick plays at some point. He was the special teams coordinator at South Carolina from 2021-2023. In 2022 against the Florida Gators, Lembo called a fake-punt, down 24-0, that led to the Gamecocks' first score of the game. Coach Drinkwitz is aware of the creativity Lembo brings to that side of the ball and is preparing for the unusual.
"He's a tremendous special teams coordinator, always giving us fits going against him," Drinkwitz said. "You can always expect the unexpected with Coach Lembo on that side."
Buffalo will almost certainly pose a bigger threat than what the Tigers saw in week one against Murray State. They have more proven talent all over than offense and defense and a special teams savant at head coach. The Bulls could easily give their SEC opponent a closer game than their opening matchup.
