Everything to Know About Missouri vs. Buffalo: The Buzz, Saturday, September 7, 2024
The next step of the Missouri Tigers' 2024 journey commences Saturday night.
No. 9 Missouri will host Buffalo, set for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Faurot Field. It will be the Tigers' first FBS opponent of the season, but still one that they are 34.5-point favorites in.
Though there are plenty of new additions that make up the Buffalo roster, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers are familiar with two of the team's key faces.
Head coach Pete Lembo is an old connection of Drinkwitz. Lembo has coached against Missouri in each of the past three seasons, working as South Carolina's special teams coordinator from 2021-'23.
Lembo is known for his special teams creativity, calling four fake punts and two onside kicks with South Carolina in 2022 alone. Missouri is preparing for Buffalo to run some special teams trickery Saturday night.
Additionally, Missouri has played Buffalo's starting quarterback, C.J. Ogbanno, before. The dual-threat quarterback transferred to Buffalo from Southeastern Missouri (SEMO), where he played against Missouri in 2021. Ogbonna rushed for 96 yards against Missouri in the 28-59 loss for SEMO.
The week 2 matchup for Missouri comes after a 51-0 win over Murray State where transfer running backs Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll, along with young players on the defense, showed out. The Tigers were able to jump out to a 21-0 lead in just over five minutes of play thanks to touchdowns from Luther Burden IIIl, Noel and a pick-six from defensive back Toriano Pride Jr.
Today's Missouri Tigers' Schedule:
• Volleyball vs No. 4 Louisville in the NKU Invitational, 5 p.m. — Watch, Live Stats
• No. 9 Football vs. Buffalo, 6 p.m. — Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Missouri Tigers Results:
• Missouri volleyball won 3-1 over Northern Kentucky in the Tigers' first match of the NKU Invitational. The Tigers won sets 1, 3 and 4, led by a career-best 22 kills from senior Jordan Iliff. Missouri now stands at 3-1 on the season.
Did You Notice?
• Eli Drinkwitz spent his Friday night in Overland Park, Kansas, to watch Blue Valley Northwest face off against Blue Valley North. Northwest is the home of four/five-star offensive tackle prospect in the Class of 2025, Andrew Babalola. Ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Kansas for his class, Babalola also has offers from Michigan, Auburn and Oklahoma.
• Missouri baseball finalized its coaching staff for the 2024-'25 season. It includes internal promotions for two members of the staff and a new addiition. Jose Carballo was promoted from the director of player personnel to director of recruiting and operations. Anthony Hansen was promoted to the director of player personnel. Finally, Hampton Hudson was added to the staff as a graduate assistant.
On This Day in Mizzou History:
• September 7, 2013: Quarterback James Franklin led Missouri to a 38-23 win over Toledo, the Tigers' second of 12 wins in the 2013 season. Though Toledo brought it within one point late in the third quarter, a rushing touchdowny from Henry Josey followed by another from Marcus Murphy was enough for the Tigers to seperate. Franklin also chipped in with 77 rushing yards, along with 212 passing yards and a touchdown to Dorial Green-Beckham.
