How to Watch: Mizzou at Auburn, Full Week 8 CFB TV Schedule
No. 14 Missouri is looking to reset after a loss to Alabama. The Crimson Tide got the better of the Tigers, but it was a close 27-24 game that Missouri had a chance to win.
Regardless, it was a loss, Missouri's first of the season. The Tigers travel to Auburn to take on another team of Tigers and look for revenge.
Here's all the information on where, when, and how to watch Missouri's game against Auburn.
How to Watch: No. 16 Missouri Tigers at Auburn
Who: No. 16 Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn (3-3, 0-3)
What: Week 8 of the College Football season
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043), Auburn, Ala.
When: Saturday, October 18, 6:45 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Sixth meeting of two teams. Missouri is 2-3 against Auburn. In 2024, the Tigers defeated Auburn 21-17.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers had their first loss. They fell in a tight 27-24 battle with Alabama. Pribula threw two interceptions in the game.
Last Time Out, Auburn: Auburn faced No. 10 Georgia, falling 20-10. Auburn is winless in conference play.
Full Week 8 Schedule
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Oct. 14
7 p.m. | NM State at Liberty | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | Arkansas State at South Alabama | ESPN2
8 p.m. | FIU at Western Kentucky | ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 15
7 p.m. | Delaware at Jacksonville State | ESPN2
7 p.m. | UTEP at Sam Houston | CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 16
7:30 p.m. | Tulsa at East Carolina | ESPN
Friday, Oct. 17
7 p.m. | Louisville at Miami (FL) | ESPN or ESPN2
8 p.m. | Nebraska at Minnesota | FOX
9 p.m. | San Jose State at Utah State | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | North Carolina at California | ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 18
12 p.m. | Princeton at Brown | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Furman at Wofford | N/A
12 p.m. | Butler at Dayton | N/A
12 p.m. | Merrimack at Harvard | N/A
12 p.m. | Robert Morris at Long Island University | N/A
12 p.m. | Stonehill at Yale | N/A
12 p.m. | Georgia Tech at Duke | ESPN
12 p.m. | UConn at Boston College | ACCN
12 p.m. | Washington at Michigan | FOX
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at Bowling Green | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Miami (OH) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Arizona at Houston | FS1
12 p.m. | Baylor at TCU | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Army at Tulane | ESPNU
12 p.m. | LSU at Vanderbilt | ABC or SEC Network (Flex)
12:45 p.m. | Oklahoma at South Carolina | ABC or SEC Network (Flex)
1 p.m. | Hampton at Villanova | N/A
1 p.m. | Stony Brook at Monmouth | N/A
1 p.m. | North Dakota State at Indiana State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Davidson at Drake | N/A
1 p.m. | Stetson at Presbyterian | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Bucknell at Cornell | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Dartmouth at Fordham | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Colgate at Georgetown | N/A
1 p.m. | West Virginia at UCF | TNT/HBO Max
1:30 p.m. | UT Martin at Gardner-Webb | N/A
1:30 p.m. | East Tennessee State at Chattanooga | N/A
1:30 p.m. | Samford at VMI | N/A
1:30 p.m. | Pennsylvania at Columbia | N/A
2 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood | N/A
2 p.m. | South Dakota at Northern Iowa | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Western Carolina at The Citadel | N/A
2 p.m. | Marist at Morehead State | N/A
2 p.m. | Valparaiso at St. Thomas (MN) | N/A
2 p.m. | Holy Cross at Richmond | N/A
2 p.m. | Kent State at Toledo | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Buffalo at UMass | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Sacred Heart at Montana | N/A
3 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State | N/A
3 p.m. | Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | N/A
3 p.m. | Lincoln (CA) at Mississippi Valley State | N/A
3 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Southern | N/A
3 p.m. | Youngstown State at Illinois State | N/A
3 p.m. | Virginia Lynchburg at Texas Southern | N/A
3 p.m. | North Dakota at Southern Illinois | N/A
3 p.m. | Troy at ULM | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Purdue at Northwestern | BTN
3:30 p.m. | New Hampshire at Campbell | N/A
3:30 p.m. | Elon at William & Mary | N/A
3:30 p.m. | Rhode Island at UAlbany | N/A
3:30 p.m. | Ole Miss at Georgia | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Arkansas | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | SMU at Clemson | ACCN
3:30 p.m. | Michigan State at Indiana | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Ohio State at Wisconsin | CBS
3:30 p.m. | Akron at Ball State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Ohio | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UNLV at Boise State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Wyoming at Air Force | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at App State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | ODU at James Madison | ESPNU
3:30 p.m. | Texas State at Marshall | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Western Illinois | N/A
4 p.m. | Alcorn State at Florida A&M | N/A
4 p.m. | UT Rio Grande Valley at Lamar | N/A
4 p.m. | Memphis at UAB | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Texas Tech at Arizona State | FOX
4:15 p.m. | Mississippi State at Florida | SEC Network
5 p.m. | Weber State at Portland State | N/A
5 p.m. | Northwestern State at SE Louisiana | N/A
5 p.m. | Central Connecticut at Wagner | N/A
5 p.m. | Southern Miss at Louisiana | ESPN+
5:30 p.m. | Howard at Tennessee State | N/A
5:30 p.m. | East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word | N/A
6 p.m. | Duquesne at Mercyhurst | N/A
6:30 p.m. | Washington State at Virginia | The CW Network
6:30 p.m. | Oregon at Rutgers | BTN
7 p.m. | Idaho at Eastern Washington | N/A
7 p.m. | Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama | N/A
7 p.m. | West Georgia at Tarleton State | N/A
7 p.m. | Houston Christian at McNeese | N/A
7 p.m. | South Dakota State at Murray State | N/A
7 p.m. | Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin | N/A
7 p.m. | Penn State at Iowa | Peacock
7 p.m. | Maryland at UCLA | FS1
7 p.m. | Hawaii at Colorado State | Spectrum/MWN
7 p.m. | Georgia State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Missouri at Auburn | ESPN or SEC Network (Flex)
7 p.m. | Texas at Kentucky | ESPN or SEC Network (Flex)
7:30 p.m. | Tennessee at Alabama | ABC
7:30 p.m. | USC at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Pitt at Syracuse | ACCN
7:30 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at USF | ESPNU or ESPN+ (Flex)
7:30 p.m. | UTSA at North Texas | ESPNU or ESPN+ (Flex)
8 p.m. | Cincinnati at Oklahoma State | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Utah at BYU | FOX
8:30 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Southern Utah | N/A
9 p.m. | Northern Colorado at Sacramento State | N/A
9:45 p.m. | Nevada at New Mexico | FS1
10 p.m. | Lafayette at Oregon State | The CW Network
10:30 p.m. | Florida State at Stanford | ESPN