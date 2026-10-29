How to Watch Mizzou Football at Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry

The Missouri Tigers are coming off their bye week as they travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks on Saturday in the Battle Line Rivalry. Following their loss to Ole Miss, the Tigers enter the matchup ranked No. 23 with a 5-2 overall record and a 2-2 mark in SEC play.

The Razorbacks enter Saturday's matchup with a 3-4 overall record and a 1-3 mark in the SEC. Arkansas is coming off a 31-21 win over Vanderbilt and will look to build on that performance as it hosts Missouri in the rivalry game.

Here are the TV and radio details for Missouri's matchup against Arkansas.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Arkansas

Who: No. 23 Missouri (5-2) vs. Arkansas (3-4)

When: Saturday, Oct. 31, at 6:45 p.m. CT

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 12-4

Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring updates throughout Saturday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 31-3 loss to Ole Miss. Missouri's offense struggled to find its rhythm against the Rebels, managing just three points in the loss.

Quarterback Austin Simmons completed 25 of 44 passes for 339 yards and an interception. However, Missouri struggled to turn its yardage into points, while running back Jamal Roberts was held to 39 yards on 20 carries.

The loss caused Missouri to drop in the rankings and fall to a 2-2 record in SEC play. Saturday's matchup against Arkansas gives the Tigers an opportunity to get back in the win column following their bye week.

Last Time Out, Arkansas

The Razorbacks are coming off a 31-21 road win over Vanderbilt, snapping a 14-game losing streak against SEC opponents. Arkansas will look to build on that victory as it prepares to host Missouri on Saturday.

Quarterback KJ Jackson completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards without throwing an interception. He also contributed on the ground, rushing for 58 yards.

Arkansas enters Saturday's matchup one game below .500 and will look to build on its recent victory. Meanwhile, Missouri aims to avoid its third SEC loss of the season.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Passing: Austin Simmons — 1,773 yards, 14 touchdowns

Rushing: Jamal Roberts — 867 yards, eight touchdowns

Receiving: Cayden Lee — 678 yards, five touchdowns

Arkansas Stat Leaders

Passing: KJ Jackson — 1,444 yards, seven touchdowns

Rushing: Braylen Russell — 205 yards, two touchdowns

Receiving: Chris Marshall — 633 yards, two touchdowns

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