Mizzou Football Faces Major Tests in the Second Half of the 2026 Season

The Missouri Tigers have a week off following their rough loss to Ole Miss. The bye week will give Missouri a chance to regroup as it enters the second half of the season with plenty left to play for. At 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play, Missouri has shown it can compete, but concerns remain.

The Tigers have a chance to finish the regular season on a high note, with five games remaining and opportunities to make a statement. Missouri will use the bye week to regroup and prepare for its final stretch of the regular season.

Here is a look at each of Missouri’s remaining games in the 2026 regular season.

Arkansas (Oct. 31)

The Tigers return from their bye week to travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. On paper, this is one of Missouri’s more favorable remaining matchups. The Tigers have a 73.1% chance of winning, according to ESPN Analytics.

Arkansas enters the matchup with a 3-4 overall record and a 1-3 mark in SEC play. The quarterback matchup favors Missouri’s Austin Simmons, who has thrown for 1,434 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception. In comparison, Arkansas’ KJ Jackson has recorded 1,193 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Missouri will have a chance to return to the win column following its loss to Ole Miss and the bye week.

Texas (Nov. 7)

Following the Arkansas game, Missouri faces two consecutive weeks against some of its toughest opponents of the season. The stretch begins with Texas, which presents a challenge on both sides of the ball. Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons has recorded 10.5 sacks this season. Simmons is currently dealing with an ankle sprain but will be a major concern for the Tigers if he is on the field. Missouri’s offensive line will face intense pressure as it looks to protect quarterback Austin Simmons.

While Texas quarterback Arch Manning has dealt with some sophomore hiccups, he remains a dangerous passer, especially when he connects with wide receiver Cam Coleman. Keeping those two contained will be key for Missouri’s defense.

This game will be played in Columbia, and if the Tigers can take advantage of their home-field advantage, it could become one of their biggest wins of the season.

Georgia (Nov. 14)

The Tigers then travel to Athens for arguably their biggest test of the 2026 season against the Georgia Bulldogs. Historically, Georgia has had the upper hand in the matchup, holding a 12-1 record against Missouri.

Georgia’s talent runs deep on both sides of the ball, but the Bulldogs have recently shown they are not invincible after suffering a loss to Auburn. If Missouri can put together a complete game with Simmons, Jamal Roberts and the Tigers’ defense, it will have a fighting chance.

Kentucky (Nov. 21)

Following the Georgia game, the Tigers head back to Columbia to host the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky has found success this season, as they currently hold a 6-1 overall record and a 4-1 mark in SEC play.

Kentucky is working with new head coach Will Stein, who has brought a new offensive identity to the Wildcats. So far, the results have been positive, with their record and No. 11 ranking speaking for themselves. However, this game will be played at Faurot Field, where Missouri has played exceptionally well.

Home-field advantage will likely play a role in this matchup. Despite the difference in AP rankings and overall records, Missouri has a 56.2% chance of beating Kentucky, according to ESPN Analytics.

Oklahoma (Nov. 28)

The Tigers will finish off their regular season in Columbia as they host Oklahoma. The Sooners’ defense will test Missouri’s offense to finish out the season. Oklahoma owns an impressive pass rush and the ability to stuff the running game.

While Oklahoma’s defense may give the Tigers some trouble, its offense is another story. With a thin running back room, Oklahoma is vulnerable on offense, which Missouri could take advantage of. This will be a chance for the Tigers to end the 2026 regular season on a high note.

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