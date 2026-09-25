Missouri has officially completed its nonconference schedule and is gearing up for its first SEC game of the season. The Tigers will hit the road Saturday to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.

Entering Saturday’s game, Missouri holds a perfect 3-0 record on the season. The Tigers’ first win came in commanding fashion, as they defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14. They followed that with a 38-21 win over Kansas in the latest edition of the Border War rivalry. Most recently, Missouri defeated Troy 27-17.

The Tigers will take their undefeated record to Mississippi State for their first SEC matchup of the season and their toughest test yet. The Bulldogs are also entering Saturday’s matchup with a strong start to the season.

Here are the television, streaming and radio details for the Tigers' first SEC game of the season.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football at Mississippi State

Who: Missouri (3-0) at Mississippi State (3-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 6:45 p.m. CT

Where: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 4-2

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers celebrated the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium last weekend as the Troy Trojans came to Columbia. While Missouri started the game down 10-0, it overcame the deficit by scoring 24 unanswered points. Austin Simmons completed 10 of 19 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Jamal Roberts rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Donovan Olugbode also found the end zone as Missouri went on to win 27-17.

Last Time Out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs defeated South Carolina 41-34 in their last game, which was their first SEC game of the season. The road win featured a comeback after Mississippi State trailed 23-14 at halftime. Quarterback Kamario Taylor completed 18 of 26 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Fluff Bothwell rushed for 115 yards.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Passing: Austin Simmons — 652 yards, eight touchdowns

Rushing: Jamal Roberts — 300 yards, two touchdowns

Receiving: Donovan Olugbode — 259 yards, four touchdowns

Mississippi State Stat Leaders

Passing: Kamario Taylor — 832 yards, 11 touchdowns

Rushing: Fluff Bothwell — 280 yards, two touchdowns

Receiving: Anthony Evans III — 294 yards, three touchdowns

Saturday’s game will be Missouri’s biggest test of the season as the Tigers enter conference play, with both teams looking to maintain their perfect records. Missouri will continue SEC play the following week with a matchup against South Carolina.

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