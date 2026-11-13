How to Watch Mizzou Football at No. 1 Georgia

The Missouri Tigers are preparing for another difficult SEC road test as they travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on the nation's No. 1 team, the Georgia Bulldogs. Missouri is looking to bounce back from its disappointing loss to Texas and pull off a significant upset against one of the top teams in the country.

The Tigers enter Saturday's matchup with a 6-3 overall record and a 3-3 mark in SEC play. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 8-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

Here are the TV and radio details for Missouri's matchup against Georgia.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Georgia

Who: Missouri (6-3) vs. No. 1 Georgia (8-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

TV: ABC

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Georgia leads 12-1

Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring updates throughout Saturday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

Missouri heads to Athens after suffering its first home loss of the season last week, falling to the Texas Longhorns 34-20. Although it was a disappointing result for the Tigers, there were still some positives to take away from the performance.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Quarterback Austin Simmons completed 23 of 43 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. One of the game's biggest highlights came when Simmons connected with wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery for a 72-yard touchdown, the first of Montgomery's career.

Defensively, Nicholas Rodriguez delivered another impressive performance, recording 12 tackles against Texas. The linebacker continues to lead Missouri's defense with consistent production week after week.

Last Time Out, Georgia

Georgia is coming off an impressive outing over the Ole Miss Rebels, earning a commanding 42-7 win in Oxford. The Bulldogs were clicking on both sides of the ball, limiting one of the SEC's top teams to just seven points while putting together a dominant performance.

Georgia has continued to establish itself as one of the nation's most dominant teams, averaging 41.1 points per game while allowing just 14 points.

The Bulldogs will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's matchup as they welcome Missouri to Athens.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Passing: Austin Simmons — 2,204 yards, 18 touchdowns

Rushing: Jamal Roberts — 1,071 yards, nine touchdowns

Receiving: Cayden Lee — 835 yards, five touchdowns

Georgia Stat Leaders

Passing: Gunner Stockton — 1,857 yards, 20 touchdowns

Rushing: Dwight Phillips Jr. — 841 yards, two touchdowns

Receiving: Talyn Taylor — 426 yards, six touchdowns

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