How to Watch: Mizzou Hosts Kansas in Week 2
A rivalry dating back to the Civil War is set to be reignited after going dormant for the past 13 years, with the Missouri Tigers set to host the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.
Ahead of the game, the SEC Network's "SEC Nation" pregame show will be filmed live on Missouri's campus at Carnahan Quad on Saturday morning. On Friday afternoon, "The Paul Finebaum Show" will be filmed from the same location.
READ: SEC Network Pregame Show Traveling to Mizzou for Week 2
This matchup will likely be a tone-setter for the remainder of the Missouri's season. The Tigers losing against a bitter rival that they're touchdown-favorites against would be detrimental to the outlook of their season.
Here's full broadcast and radio information for the matchup, along with the rest of the college football schedule for the week.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. Kansas
Who: Missouri (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Kansas (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
What: Week 2 of the college football season
When: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Howard Richards, Sideline: Chris Gervino)
Sirius XM: Home 192, Away 387
Series: Missouri leads 57-54-9
Last meeting: Nov. 26, 2011 - Missouri closed out its regular season with a 24-10 victory over the Jayhawks at Arrowhead Stadium. The Tigers entered the second half trailing 10-3, but outscored Kansas 21-0 in the final two quarters. Quarterback James Franklin threw three interceptions on consecutive drives in the first half, but bounced back by ending the day with 180 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 45 yards on the ground. Missouri out-gained Kansas 351 to 137.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers began the season with a 61-6 win over the Central Arkansas Bears, marking Missouri's largest margin of victory since a 79-0 win over Delaware State in 2016. The Tigers planned to use the game as a final test in a quarterback competition between Beau Pribula and Sam Horn. But that was derailed once Horn exited the game with an lower-body injury in the first half. Pribula shined in his debut with the Tigers through, completing 23 of his 28 pass attempts for 283 yards and two touchdowns.
Last time out, Kansas: The Jayhawks took a 46-7 victory over Wagner. In just eight drives of playing time, quarterback Jalon Daniels completed 18 of his 25 pass attempts for 280 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
Full College Football Week 2 TV Schedule
Friday, Sept. 5
6:30 p.m. | James Madison at Louisville | ESPN2
6:30 p.m. | Western Illinois at Northwestern | BTN
7 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Maryland | FS1
9 p.m. | Eastern Washington at No. 25 Boise State | FS1
Saturday, Sept. 6
11 a.m. | San Jose State at No. 1 Texas | ABC
11 a.m. | Florida International at No. 2 Penn State | BTN
11 a.m. | No. 12 Illinois at Duke | ESPN
11 a.m. | Baylor at No. 16 SMU | The CW
11 a.m. | Kennesaw State at No. 20 Indiana | FS1
11 a.m. | Iowa at No. 22 Iowa State | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Kent State at No. 23 Texas Tech | TNT/HBO Max
11 a.m. | Northwestern State at Minnesota | BTN
11 a.m. | Virginia at NC State | ESPN2
11 a.m. | Central Michigan at Pittsburgh | ESPNU
11 a.m. | UConn at Syracuse | ESPN+
11 a.m. | East Texas A&M at Florida State | ACCN
11 a.m. | Liberty at Jacksonville State | CBSSN
11:45 a.m. | Utah State at No. 19 Texas A&M | SECNetwork
11:45 a.m. | Western Carolina at Wake Forest | ESPN+/ACCN+
1 p.m. | Howard at Temple | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Idaho State at New Mexico
2:30 p.m. | Grambling at No. 3 Ohio State | BTN
2:30 p.m. | Troy at No. 4 Clemson | ACC Network
2:30 p.m. | Austin Peay at No. 5 Georgia | ESPN+/SECN+
2:30 p.m. | Oklahoma State at No. 7 Oregon | CBS/Paramount+
2:30 p.m. | No. 21 Ole Miss at Kentucky | ABC
2:30 p.m. | East Tennessee State at No. 24 Tennessee | ESPN+/SECN+
2:30 p.m. | Kansas at Missouri | ESPN2
2:30 p.m. | Miami (OH) at Rutgers | Peacock
2:30 p.m. | Fresno State at Oregon State | The CW Network
2:30 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech | ESPN+/ACC Extra
2:30 p.m. | Bowling Green at Cincinnati | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Delaware at Colorado | FOX
2:30 p.m. | Lindenwood at App State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Texas State at UTSA | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | UAB at Navy | CBSSN
2:30 p.m. | North Texas at Western Michigan | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Saint Francis at Buffalo | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Bryant at Massachusetts | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin | FS1
3 p.m. | West Virginia at Ohio | ESPNU
3 p.m. | Northern Iowa at Wyoming | —
3:15 p.m. | South Florida at No. 15 Florida | SEC Network
4 p.m. | Arkansas State at Arkansas | ESPN+/SECN+
4 p.m. | Sacramento State at Nevada |
4 p.m. | Jackson State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Texas Southern at California | ESPN+/ACC Extra
5 p.m. | Cal Poly at Utah | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Missouri State at Marshall | ESPN+
5 p.m. | North Carolina Central at Old Dominion | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Campbell at East Carolina | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at No. 10 Miami | ESPN+/ACC Extra
6 p.m. | South Carolina State at No. 13 South Carolina | ESPN+/SECN+
6 p.m. | Army at No. 17 Kansas State | ESPN
6 p.m. | North Carolina at Charlotte | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Houston at Rice | ESPN+
6 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at UCF | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Toledo | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Northern Colorado at Colorado State | —
6 p.m. | Memphis at Georgia State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Tulane at South Alabama | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Long Island University at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at No. 9 LSU | ESPN+/SECN+
6:30 p.m. | No. 11 Arizona State at Mississippi State | ESPN2
6:30 p.m. | No. 14 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma | ABC
6:30 p.m. | Ball State at Auburn | ESPNU
6:30 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech | ACC Network
6:30 p.m. | Akron at Nebraska | BTN
6:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at USC | FS1
6:30 p.m. | Boston College at Michigan State | NBC/Peacock
6:30 p.m. | Southern Illinois at Purdue | BTN
6:30 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
6:45 p.m. | UL Monroe at No. 8 Alabama | SEC Network
7 p.m. | UCLA at UNLV | CBSSN
7 p.m. | McNeese at Louisiana | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Tulsa at New Mexico State | ESPN+
8 p.m. | UT Martin at UTEP | ESPN+
9 p.m. | Weber State at Arizona | ESPN+
9:15 p.m. | San Diego State at Washington State | The CW Network
9:15 p.m. | Stanford at BYU | ESPN
10 p.m. | UC Davis at Washington | BTN
11 p.m. | Sam Houston at Hawai’i |