How to Watch: Mizzou vs. Alabama, Full Week 7 CFB TV Schedule

Where to find the Missouri's matchup with Alabama, along with times and networks for each game in college football in Week 7.

Lilly Marshall

Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jahlil Hurley (25) grabs onto Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jahlil Hurley (25) grabs onto Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
No. 14 Missouri, fresh off a bye week, is preparing for its toughest test of the season so far, with the set to host No. 8 Alabama in Week 7.

Before Missouri's bye, the Tigers defeated UMass 42-6. Quarterback Beau Pribula and running back Ahmad Hardy continued to impress, with Pribula throwing for 241 yards while Hardy ran for 130.

The Tigers boast a perfect 5-0 record, but their schedule is about to become more challenging.

Here's all the information on where, when, and how to watch Missouri's game against Alabama.

How to Watch: No. 14 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 8 Alabama

Who: No. 14 Missouri Tigers (5-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. No. 8 Alabama (4-1, 2-0) 

What: Week 7 of the College Football season

Where: Faurot Field (621,621), Columbia, Missouri

When: Saturday, October 11, 11 a.m. 

TV: ABC

Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Home 84, Away 191

Series: Eighth meeting of two teams. Missouri is 2-6 against Alabama. In 2024, the Tigers suffered a 34-0 loss.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers had their first bye week. Before that, they handled UMass at home, winning 42-6. Missouri out-gained the Minutemen in total yards with 521 to 124.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide hosted Vanderbilt, winning 30-14. Quarterback Ty Simpson passed for 340 yards in the win, handing Vanderbilt its first loss.

Full Week 7 Schedule

(All times CT)

Wednesday, Oct. 8

6:30 p.m. | Missouri State at Middle Tennessee | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Liberty at UTEP | CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 9

6 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw State | ESPNU
6:30 p.m. | East Carolina at Tulane | ESPN
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Sam Houston | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Southern Miss at Georgia Southern | ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 10

6:30 p.m. | South Florida at North Texas | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Rutgers at Washington | FS1
8 p.m. | Fresno State at Colorado State | CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 11

11 a.m. | Ohio State at Illinois | FOX
11 a.m. | Alabama at Missouri | ABC
11 a.m. | Pitt at Florida State | ESPN
11 a.m. | UCLA at Michigan State | Big Ten Network
11 a.m. | Stanford at SMU | The CW Network
11 a.m. | UCF at Cincinnati | FS1
11 a.m. | Houston at Oklahoma State | TNT/HBO Max
11 a.m. | Louisiana at James Madison | ESPN2
11 a.m. | Charlotte at Army | CBSSN
11 a.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Akron | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Toledo at Bowling Green | ESPNU
11:45 a.m. | Washington State at Ole Miss | SEC Network
12 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | UMass at Kent State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Indiana at Oregon | CBS
2:30 p.m. | Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas) | ABC
2:30 p.m. | Northwestern at Penn State | FS1
2:30 p.m. | Iowa State at Colorado | ESPN
2:30 p.m. | Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech | ACC Network
2:30 p.m. | NC State at Notre Dame | Peacock
2:30 p.m. | Nebraska at Maryland | Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. | Wake Forest at Oregon State | The CW Network
2:30 p.m. | TCU at Kansas State | FOX
2:30 p.m. | Air Force at UNLV | CBSSN
2:30 p.m. | Appalachian State at Georgia State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Old Dominion at Marshall | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Ball State at Western Michigan | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Navy at Temple | ESPN2
3:15 p.m. | Arkansas at Tennessee | SEC Network
5 p.m. | UAB at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Iowa at Wisconsin | FS1
6 p.m. | San Jose State at Wyoming | CBSSN
6 p.m. | UL Monroe at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Kansas at Texas Tech | FOX
6:30 p.m. | Michigan at USC | NBC
6:30 p.m. | Purdue at Minnesota | Big Ten Network
6:30 p.m. | Clemson at Boston College | ACC Network
6:30 p.m. | Rice at UTSA | ESPNU
7 p.m. | BYU at Arizona | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Troy at Texas State | ESPN+
8:45 p.m. | New Mexico at Boise State | FS1
9:15 p.m. | Arizona State at Utah | ESPN
9:30 p.m. | San Diego State at Nevada | CBSSN
10:59 p.m. | Utah State at Hawai'i | Spectrum Sports
6 p.m. | Florida at Texas A&M | ESPN
6:30 p.m. | Georgia at Auburn | ABC
6:45 p.m. | South Carolina at LSU | SEC Network

