Hugh Freeze Describes Difficulty of Game Planning for Brady Cook
On top of praising Missouri's receiving core, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze detailed what makes Missouri quarterback Brady Cook a challenge to defend against in a teleconference Wednesday.
"We've been tested, for sure, but I think this would be the biggest one thus far," Freeze said of Missouri's receivers. "You add to it the play of Cook and his maturity and consistency."
As a third-year starter, Cook's experience set him apart. With 7,824 career passing yards, he ranks fourth among all current starters in the SEC.
Cook isncreating as many explosive, eye-popping plays as he did in 2023, where he completing 29 of passes over 20 yards. But, in Freeze's eyes, the parts of Cook's game beside his arm is what makes him a tough quarterback to face.
"I think the quarterback just does a really good job of keeping them on schedule and reading what the defense is giving"
Outside of Cook's mental ability, Freeze belives Cook's arm can take the top off a defense. Even if the deep pass hasn't been there for the Missouri offense as much this season — with Cook going 8-for-29 on passes over 20 yards this year — Freeze isn't doubting the flammability of Missouri's offense.
"I still think they're really explosive. They can strike you at any time, and they're going to formation you and throw in the tempo."
Part of that belief comes from Freeze's respect for Missouri's receiving core. With dynamic playmakers with a diverse skillset, the Missouri offense has the capability to attack defenses on all levels.
"Luther Burden (III) is arguably the best in the league. He's not the only one they have, truthfully, No. 1 (Theo Wease Jr.) and No. 5 (Mookie Cooper), they're all very talented."
The Auburn secondary though is looking forward to the challenge. It will be a major test for a young secondary which features two true freshmen and two sophomores seeing significant playing time.
"They're going to make you execute very well to to be able to get off the field on defense, and our young guys will definitely be tested."
