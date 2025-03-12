'I'm Happy He's Here': Marquis Johnson Eager to Work with Mizzou's New Offensive Weapons
Missouri is going to need some players to step up at the wide receiver position, and rising junior Marquis Johnson is confident that he and his teammates are more than capable of doing that.
Following the 2024 season, the Tigers lost two huge offensive weapons to the NFL draft in both Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr.
After catching 13 touchdowns in his freshman year, Johnson dealt with an ankle injury that limited him throughout the 2024 season. However, he was still Missouri's third-leading wide receiver in 2024.
With Burden, Wease and fellow starter Mookie Cooper now out the door, Johnson has the chance to earn himself a much larger role.
"(I've) become more mature in myself," Johnson said of his growth in a press conference during spring practices. "More mature with everything else around me, and just growing to be a better man."
If that growth shows throughout the spring, Johnson may very well become a starting receiver for Missouri as a deep threat.
Another receiver who is likely to get a lot of attention is Mississippi State transfer Kevin Coleman Jr.
Coleman brings experience to Missouri, as he has three seasons under his belt with three different teams. After spending one year at Jackson State and another at Louisville, Coleman transferred to Mississippi State where he had a breakout season.
In 2024, Coleman caught 74 receptions for 932 yards while also scoring six touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs. Coleman is a shifty player, and one the former already views as a leader.
"He's a great worker," Johnson said of Coleman. "He works on his time off, he's probably right now working still. He's going to be a great weapon for us."
Johnson is also excited about what freshmen wideouts Donovan Olugbode and Shaun Terry II offer.
"They're some ballplayers," Johnson said. "They're going to be very good for Mizzou. I can't wait to see them."
A consensus four-star prospect out of IMG Academy, Olugbode presents a contrast from Johnson and Coleman, as he has the advantage of size. His 6'1", 203-pound frame and strength will be a nice complement to some of the smaller athletes' speed.
Terry, a consensus three-star prospect, on the other hand, is another shifty player who reminds Johnson a lot of himself when he was younger. Johnson has enjoyed the presence of the freshmen Tigers during spring practices.
"They bring a lot of me out of me," Johnson said. "Very happy when they're around."
Aside from wide receivers, there is another new member of the Missouri Tigers. Penn State transfer Beau Pribula will be fighting for the role of starting quarterback following Brady Cook's departure.
Pribula spent two seasons at Penn State as a backup to Drew Allar. He saw the field on a few occasions, flashing his potential. In 2024, he threw 35 passes, completing 26 of them for 275 yards. He also threw five touchdowns and one interception.
Even though Pribula is new to the Tigers, Johnson recognizes his potential early on.
"He's a great quarterback," Johnson said. "He comes in, he works, he gets his stuff done. He's very passionate about what he does and I'm happy that he's here."
Johnson and the rest of of his offensive teammates will look to improve through a series of 14 spring practices for Missouri, which conclude on March 20.