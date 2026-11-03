Illinois drops games against Mizzou football in 2027, 2028

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman announced Tuesday that Illinois football would be dropping its games against Missouri in 2027 and 2028 in favor of a home-and-home with Notre Dame the same seasons.

Illinois and Missouri were slated to play in Columbia in 2027, 2029 and 2033 and in Champaign, Illinois, in 2028, 2032 and 2034. Although the '27 and '28 matchups are no longer scheduled, it is unclear if the remaining matchups will happen.

“We are disappointed by Illinois' decision to withdraw from multiple future football games, including a home game for Mizzou in 2027," Missouri Athletic Director Laird Veatch said in statement provided to reporters Tuesday. "We are exploring all available options to address this matter.”

The agreement between the two schools was originally signed in 2017 and was scheduled to be four games from 2026-2029. It was then extended to be eight games in 2020, and cut down to six games in 2025.

On Tuesday, Whitman said the following in regards to Illinois' newfound series against Notre Dame: "This is a series I have wanted to get on the football schedule since I arrived in 2016."

Missouri's nonconference schedule for the 2027 season is now down to a home game against Illinois State, a road game against San Diego State and a home game against Florida Atlantic. Missouri's Border War series against Kansas is on pause until 2031.

The most likely of the trio of games to get dropped seems to be San Diego State, given its far-traveled nature for an opponent likely to be far inferior to the Tigers of the SEC. Missouri could look to schedule a home-and-home with another Power Four program to fill the now-vacant spots left by the Illinois games.

Missouri and Illinois have not played since 2010, when Missouri won its sixth straight game against the Illinois by winning 23-13 in St. Louis. Illinois has not beat Missouri since 1994.

Mizzou football will play Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

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