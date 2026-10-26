Mizzou Football Could Revive Dangerous Duo With Ahmad Hardy's Return

The Missouri Tigers could receive a significant boost to their offense in the future. Star running back Ahmad Hardy is preparing to return to practice for the Tigers.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Sunday that Hardy will return to practice this week after spending nearly six months sidelined while recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered in May. This marks a significant step in the running back’s recovery, although the Tigers have not yet confirmed when he could return to game action.

“After consulting with our medical team, Ahmad Hardy will return to practice this week. Our medical staff will determine his return to game action,” Drinkwitz said in a statement posted on X.

Hardy’s potential return would give the Missouri offense another weapon after the Tigers have relied heavily on senior running back Jamal Roberts throughout the 2026 season.

Roberts is in the midst of a breakout season, establishing himself as one of the most productive running backs in the country. He has recorded 867 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season. Roberts also posted back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances against Florida and Texas A&M, earning a spot on The Sporting News' midseason All-America team.

Missouri enters the final stretch of the regular season with a 5-2 overall record and a 2-2 mark in SEC play. Adding Hardy to the backfield could provide a significant boost as the Tigers prepare for a challenging slate of remaining opponents.

Hardy made a name for himself last season, establishing his status as one of college football’s top running backs. In 2025, he rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning multiple All-American honors while leading the SEC in rushing yards. His production established him as one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in college football.

If Hardy can return to full health, Missouri could have two backs capable of giving defenses trouble. Roberts has already shown what he can do and handle the workload. Pair that with what we saw from Hardy last season offers another explosive option.

However, Hardy’s return to practice does not guarantee he will play immediately. Still, his return to practice is a very encouraging development for Missouri as they look to finish the second half of their season on a high note.

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