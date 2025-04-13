In 'Shadows' of 2 NFL Relatives, Josiah Trotter Looking to Create Own Legacy at Mizzou
Transfer linebacker Josiah Trotter has been around football his whole life, and he's taking his knowledge to Missouri for the 2025 season.
Trotter is the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and the brother of Super Bowl champion Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Jeremiah Sr. is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame, being a key member of the team's run to the 2001 NFC Conference Championship game. 15 years after Jeremiah Sr. retired, the Eagles selected Jeremiah Jr. in Round 5 of the 2024 NFL draft.
Being in a family of successful athletes has its perks, but it also inherently creates a high standard to live up to.
“The standard’s high," Josiah said at a press conference on Tuesday. "I carry that on my shoulders every day, not only in the last name but who I am. (I want) to raise the standard every time and set the standard whenever I’m on that football field or in the weight room."
Living with high expectations may seem daunting, but it has positively influenced Josiah. He has used his family, especially his brother, to better himself as an athlete. Jeremiah Jr. was a Second-team All-American in 2022, and earned First-team All-ACC recognition in 2023.
Jeremiah Jr. and Josiah both played at St. Joseph's Prep School for their high school careers, winning two state championships together.
“Having my brother has helped me a lot," Josiah said. "He’s a big reason why I’m here and the type of player I am."
Josiah has learned a lot from his brother, including how to maintain a healthy work ethic and navigate life as a college athlete.
It was with an enhanced understanding of football that Josiah decided to enter the transfer portal, parting ways with West Virginia. After redshirting in 2023, Josiah would go on to be named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2024.
He racked up 93 total tackles on the 2024 season, ranking the second-highest on the defense. He also logged 0.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one interception.
Josiah's decision to transfer came after West Virginia fired its head coach, Neal Brown. Josiah set off for Missouri, a program that he has the utmost confidence in.
“I think we have the chance not only to be one of the best in the SEC but one of the best defenses in the country," Josiah said. "There’s a lot of talent in that room.”
Even in a deep inside linebacker room, expect Trotter to be the starter at middle linebacker. After practicing with the team in the spring, he's given the coaching staff reason to be confident.
"Just a dynamic downhill (guy)," Drinkwitz said of Josiah in a press conference. "Everything that we had expected him to be and more.”
Josiah fits what Missouri was looking for in the transfer portal this winter; players who can make an immediate impact with significant experience. Even if he's only played in one season, Josiah plays like a seasoned veteran.
"His physicality jumps out, his ability to communicate," defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said of Josiah in a spring press conference. "A guy that has played a lot of snaps as a relatively young player And that experience shows."
Josiah will get a chance to prove himself when Missouri's season kicks off on Aug. 28. When he takes the field as a Tiger for the first time, he will aim to create a legacy separate from what his family has accomplished.
"Being in the shadows of two great players, I embrace it," Josiah said. "I always have a chip on my shoulder to outwork anybody around me, but also try to be better than what my dad and my brother were. What else can you do besides embrace it? If you’re not, you're going to be running away from it.”