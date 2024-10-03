Initial Availability Report for Missouri vs. Texas A&M
The No. 9 Missouri Tigers enter their matchup with Texas A&M Aggies relatively healthy, benefitting the time off from the bye week to get healthy.
The initial availability report for the Week 6 game was filed Wednesday night.
Missouri Availability Report
WR Marquis Johnson (ankle)
Questionable
QB Sam Horn
Out (for season)
DE Darris Smith
Out (for season)
Johnson suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter in the game against Vanderbilt on a kick off.
Both Sam Horn and Darris Smith are expected absences, announced to have season-ending injuries prior to the season.
Texas A&M Availability Report
OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams
Questionable
QB Conner Weigman
Questionable
OL TJ Shannahan
Out
OL Mark Nabou Jr.
Out
DB Tyreek Chappell
Out
RB Rueben Owens
Out
The Aggies have gone with redshirt freshman Marcel Reed as the starter for the past three weeks, as Connor Weigman deals with a shoulder injury. With Reed going undefeated as starter, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz does not buy the idea that there is any sort of competition at quarterback.
“I mean, at this point, I know on their depth chart, it says the other kid (Conner Weigman) is the starting quarterback, but, I mean, that's just semantics. In my opinion, the guy’s (Marcel Reed) 3-0 as the starter and whether he's listed as questionable or whatever, I don't see him going back."
Ar'maj Reed-Adams is the Aggies' right guard and would be a significant loss along the starting offensive line for Texas A&M. He's allowed six pressures through five games of the season.
Updates to the availability report will come at approximately 7 p.m. central on Thursday and Friday night, followed by a final report 90 minutes before kick off.
