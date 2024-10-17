Initial Availability Report - Mizzou vs. Auburn
Injuries are beginning to pile up for the No. 19 Missouri Tigers. But there is some positives to be found in their initial availability report for their Week 8 matchup with Auburn.
Here are the first availability reports for both teams.
Missouri Wednesday Availability Report:
• WR Luther Burden III - Probable
• LB Triston Newson - Questionable
• RB Nate Noel - Questionable
• DE Darris Smith - Out
* DE Joe Moore III - Out
• LB Khalil Jacobs - Out
• QB Sam Horn - Out
Though Luther Burden III is listed as questionable, don't be alarmed. During his weekly apparence on the Tiger Talk radio show, head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that Burden was a full participant in practice TuesThe junior wide receiver exited the Week 7 game against UMass in the third quarter after absorbing a big collision and falling to the ground. Seemingly, its not a lingering issue for the star.
Additionally, starting running back Nate Noel appears to be fully healthy after missing the UMass game due to back tightness.
Though starting linebacker Triston Newson is listed as questionable, Drinkwitz told the media Tuesday he expects Newson to return against Auburn. The graduate student missed the UMass game with an undisclosed injury.
Newson's return will be especially important in the absence of inside linebacker Khalil Jacobs, who suffered a season-ending injury against UMass. The South Alabama transfer recorded 14 tackles and two sacks through six games this season.
In addition to Jacobs' injury, Drinkwitz also announced Tuesday defensive end Joe Moore III suffered a season-ending injury ahead of the UMass game.
Other than that, there's no surprises on Missouri's initial availability report. Quarterback Sam Horn and defensive end Darris Smith were both announced to have season-ending injuries before the start of the season.
Auburn Wednesday Availability Report:
• OLB Jamonta Walker - Out
• DB Tyler Scott - Out
• DB Champ Anthony - Out
• TE Brandon Frazier - Out
Each of these injuries were previously reported, no surprises for Auburn.
