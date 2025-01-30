Injuries that Could Linger for Mizzou Football into Spring, Fall Practices- The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Joey Van Zummeren discusses three different injuries suffered in the 2024 season that could linger into offseason practices for the Tigers.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers will have a very new look in 2025, with most of their nucleus from 2024 being replaced with marquee additions through the transfer portal. Spring practices with 30 of the new additions will be important for establishing that new chemistry with the group of returners. Fall practices with the entire freshman class will be the final chance before the season to put it all together.
But in those offseason programs, Missouri might be without three returners for portions, or possibly all of it.
Three different players, including starting center Connor Tollison, suffered season-ending injuries. For Tollison, it was a knee injury suffered in early November.
After it was announced that Tollison would miss the remainder of the 2024 season, head coach Eli Drinkwitz said he expects Tolllison to play for Missouri in 2025, but no timetable was given on his exact return.
Even if all three players are able to make it back in time for the regular season, missing spring and/or fall practices could impact how the depth chart shakes out.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
What Does Georgia Transfer Damon Wilson Bring to the Table for Mizzou Football?
3 Returning Players Who Benefit from Mizzou's Transfer Portal Moves