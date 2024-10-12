Instant Analysis: Mizzou Cruises to Victory Over UMass
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the performance from the Tigers to round out their non-conference slate.
Ultimately, the No. 21 Missouri Tigers did exactly what they were expected to and supposed to do against UMass.
Coming off a 41-10 loss to Texas A&M the week prior, Missouri needed the chance to earn some confidence and respond before heading into the second half of the season.
However, to assume all of the team's struggles exhibited against Texas A&M are suddenly gone would be naive. Missouri entered Saturday as four-touchdown favorites and did its job. There was some encouraging signs from the performance though.
The Tigers did not exit the game completely unscathed either. Wide receiver Luther Burden III and inside linebacker Khalil Jacobs both exited the game in the second half with injury. Burden was seen on the sideline holding his left shoulder before entering the medical tent. Jacobs walked into the locker room shortly after.
Missouri entered the game already banged up, with starting linebacker Triston Newson, defensive end Joe Moore III and running back Nate Noel all missing the game with injury.
Missouri will hope to be fully healthy and build off the 42-point win in Week 8, hosting Auburn for homecoming with a 11:00 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. kick off.
