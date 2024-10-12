Mizzou WR Luther Burden III Will Be 'Just Fine' After Exiting UMass Game
This post will be updated as new developments on Burden's status are learned.
The Missouri Tigers star wide receiver Luther Burden III exited a game against UMass with injury in Week 7.
Burden landed on his left arm after a UMass defensive back collided with him midair on a high pass from quarterback Brady Cook on 1st-and-10 early in the third quarter.
Burden was slow to get off the ground before being evaluated by trainers. He quickly entered the injury tent on the sideline. He was seen on the ESPN2 broadcast grimacing and holding his left shoulder on the sideline.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz told ESPN's sideline reporter that Burden will "be just fine."
The list of bad things to happen for the No. 21 Missouri Tigers on the road were pretty low. They were four-touchdown favorites over UMass. But their top playmaker suffering an injury of any sort is near the top of that list.
Burden remained on the sideline after being evaluated in the medical tent, being looked at by a trainer on the medical table.
Burden was dominant in the first three quarters before exiting the game. He tallied a total of seven touches for 127 yards and a touchdown. He scored a 61-yard rushing touchdown on the second play from scrimmage.
Outside of Burden, the star for the Missouri offense has been running back Marcus Carroll. The Georgia State transfer rushed for three touchdowns in the first 35 minutes of the game, making it the fourth hat trick of his career.
