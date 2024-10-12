Takeaways from Mizzou's Bounce Back Win over UMass
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers took a roadtrip to Amherst, Massachusetts for Week 7 to take in the beautiful fall scenes of the Northeast coast and play against UMass.
After jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first 19 minutes of play, Missouri held on to secure the 45-3 win. The Tigers moved onto 5-1 after suffering a 41-10 loss to Texas A&M in Week 6.
The atmosphere created by the 16,102 fans in attendance at McGuirk Alumni Stadium was no Kyle Field. The matchup was just about as odd as expected, with Missouri subbing in most of their backups late in the third quarter.
With Missouri entering as four-touchdown favorites, there's still valid questions to be had about the team despite the strong showing. Here's three takeaways from the win.
Offense Finds Explosive Plays
The Missouri offense put together their strongest showing of the season. The Tigers earned just about as much as they could out of their final non-conference game of the season, shaking things up offensively after struggling in their past three games.
With the red zone being a problem area for the Missouri offense, the Tigers scored touchdowns on all but one of seven drives to the red zone. The one time Missouri had to settle for a field goal was due to there being less than 10 seconds remaining in the half.
Missouri's struggles on third downs had prevented the Tigers from finding rhythm early on this season, only scoring on consecutive drives three times in the past three games.
Third downs were still not the best area for Missouri, going 5-for-10. However, they did not punt until the 2:59 mark in the second quarter after scoring touchdowns on their first three drives.
Explosive plays, almost entirely absent for Missouri this season, were present the Tigers, with Cook creating passes of 15, 28, 16 63 and 16 yards.
For the first time this season, Missouri was able to find a healthy mix of the run and pass game. Even without starter Nate Noel out due to back tightness, Missouri managed 231 total yards on the ground. Running back Marcus Carroll, a Georgia State transfer, led the charge with 91 yards and three touchdowns.
Missouri still has work to do offensively, but the unit put out some of its best tape of the season and showed encouraging signs of improvement.
Errors in the 'Swing 8'
When the Missouri coaching staff is searching for things to improve on from this game, he'll likely point to the two final drives of the first half.
If not for an easy interception from linebacker Corey Flagg Jr., UMass would've had the opportunity to turn a 21-3 deficit into a close 21-17 game without the Missouri offense ever touching the ball.
UMass quarterback Taisun Phommachanh was paper cutting down the Missouri defense after receiving the ball at their own 15 yard line with just under three minutes remaining in the half.
While the Missouri defense played the pass, Phommachanh was able to scramble for gains of 15, 8, 39 and 13 to help bring UMass down to the Missouri 9 before throwing the ball into the hands of Flagg.
After a poor drive from the defense, quarterback Brady Cook and the offense had the chance to drive in a touchdown with eight seconds remaining in the half. But Cook was hurried and fell into a sack, with Missouri barely being able to get off a timeout with one second remaining to atleast get a field goal out of the interception.
The interception was a key momentum swing, but the defense put itself in the situation to need that. The offense could've ended up with zero points off the turnover if Cook's sack moved kicker Blake Craig's kick back further.
These issues didn't cost Missouri in this one, but SEC teams won't be as forgiving.
Burden, Manning Show Playmaking Ability
Before exiting the game in the third quarter, Luther Burden looked as dynamic as ever. After not getting as much catch-and-run opportunities early this season, the coaching staff found some creative uses for Burden.
He rushed for 68 yards on two carries, including a 61-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a jet sweep. With his shiftiness, he made the UMass defense looked as if they were moving in slow motion.
Burden also caught five receptions for 59 yards, including 35 yards that came after the catch.
Although the junior exited the game in the third quarter after suffering a big collision, head coach Eli Drinkwitz told the broadcast crew the receiver will "be just fine."
After Burden went out, redshirt freshman Joshua Manning scored the first touchdown of his collegiate career on a quick pitch from Cook. After having an impressive fall camp, Manning only saw six receptions prior to the Week 7 game.
Though Manning is mostly known for his contested-catch ability as a 6-foot-2 receiver, he showed off his evasiveness on the score. With Missouri looking for more explosive plays, Manning could earn himself some more opportunities in the future.