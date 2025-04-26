Mizzou Central

Instant Grades on Chicago Bears' Selection of Luther Burden III

Former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden has found a new home in the NFL, and here is what experts are saying.

Lilly Marshall

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri wideout Luther Burden III (WO09) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
It's official — wide receiver Luther Burden III has found his NFL home with the Chicago Bears. 

The former Missouri Tiger was selected with the 39th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the sixth wideout to be taken, following Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden, and Jayden Higgins.

Burden will join a wide receiver group led by DJ Moore and Rome Odunze on the Bears. His presence will benefit the Bears, as they have a young quarterback in Caleb Williams.

Chicago also recently acquired Ben Johnson as its head coach, who was formerly the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. As the Bears drafted tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they seem to want to build around the offense.

Here are some of the instant grades outlets have issued for Chicago's new addition:

Most analysts agree that Burden has the potential to be an elite playmaker. His strengths include his speed, as he clocked a time of 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine, his run-after-catch ability, and his physical demeanor.

He is an explosive player who can generate plays when it seems like nothing is there, but his route running could be improved. Some analysts also worry about his inconsistency at Missouri, with the drop in productivity he saw as a senior.

Though opinions differ, these grades are all generally positive. Whether or not Burden lives up to the expectations will be monitored throughout his career.

Published
Lilly Marshall
LILLY MARSHALL

Lilly Marshall is attending the University of Missouri, majoring in journalism. She covers gymnastics for Missouri Tigers On SI in addition to baseball and softball. Originally from the Tampa, Fla. area, she's contributed and/or volunteered with The Missourian, KOMU 8 News, the Tampa Bay Times and the The Maneater student paper.

