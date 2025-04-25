NFL Draft 2025: Grades for Every Second- and Third-Round Pick
The first round of the 2025 NFL draft is in the books. That was the easy part for NFL teams. Rounds 2 through 7 is where the legitimate contenders separate themselves from the pretenders.
The first-round prospects dominated the headlines and talk shows in the months leading up to the draft, but there’s often plenty of talent that comes from Day 2. Last year, Cooper DeJean, Ladd McConkey, Braden Fiske, Edgerrin Cooper and T’Vondre Sweat were all taken in the second round. DeJean went from daydreaming about intercepting a Patrick Mahomes pass to actually doing it in the Super Bowl for a memorable pick-six.
Who are the next stars from Rounds 2 and 3? We’ll do our best to assess that with our instant grades for each pick Friday night, ranging from Nos. 33–102.
Let’s get to it.
33. Cleveland Browns
Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
Schwesinger went from a walk-on special teams contributor to becoming UCLA’s starting middle linebacker last season. He will now make plays for the Browns next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Considered by many as the second-best pure off-ball linebacker in this class—behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jihaad Campbell—Schwesinger flourished with his nose for the ball and sideline-to-sideline speed. The fast processor and reactor racked up 136 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions in his breakout season for the Bruins. —GM
Scouting report: Schwesinger’s meteoric three-year rise from walk-on to first-team All-American was spearheaded by an impressive mix of athleticism, instincts and size. At 6' 2½" and 243 pounds, Schwesinger has the speed, fluidity and footwork to cover significant ground in zone coverage and make plays laterally against the run. He’s smart, processes quickly and fills gaps well when playing the run. Schwesinger’s pure take-on ability against blockers isn’t advanced, and he needs to get stronger at the next level. But his blend of range, instincts, tackling and special teams background should get him drafted early on Day 2. —Daniel Flick
Grade: A
34. Houston Texans
Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Higgins has all the size anybody could ask for at 6' 4"and 214 pounds, while also running a 4.47 40-time. At Iowa State, Higgins caught 53 passes for 983 yards after transferring from Eastern Kentucky prior to the 2023 season. Last year, Higgins registered 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns. —MV
Scouting report: Higgins is a big-bodied receiver with long strides, suddenness and elusiveness after the catch. He is a physically imposing receiver with 33⅛-inch arms, creating a friendly window for quarterbacks. He’s quick, fluid and clean entering and exiting breaks, and while he’s not a burner, his stride length helps him accelerate past corners downfield. Higgins is strong and competitive at the catch point, and he’s an above average wideout in contested-catch situations. Higgins has the size, physicality, hands and nuance to be a quality starting receiver early at the next level.
Grade: B
35. Seattle Seahawks
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Nobody tested better at the combine than Emmanwori, who is a physical freak in every capacity. Measuring at 6' 3" and 220 pounds, the South Carolina safety ran a 4.38 40-time with a 43" vertical jump and a 11' 6" long jump. Emmanwori was first-team All-SEC and first-team All-American in 2024 with 88 tackles, four interceptions and a pair of touchdowns. —MV
Scouting report: Emmanwori had one of the greatest NFL combine performances of all time relative to his position. He’s explosive and eats up space, which helps him make plays sideline to sideline when roaming the box and in pursuit. Emmanwori’s ability to take on blocks in run support runs hot and cold. In man coverage, his transitional quickness and route recognition are only average, which creates clear passing windows when receivers exit breaks. Emmanwori has experience as a single-high safety, but he’s best suited to roam the box, cover tight ends and make plays working laterally. —DF
Grade: A
36. Cleveland Browns
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Judkins is a physical freak, standing 6' 0" and 221 pounds while running a 4.48 40-time. Before transferring to Ohio State, Judkins starred for two seasons with Ole Miss, rushing for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns. Then, for the Buckeyes in 2024, he split time with TreVeyon Henderson and ran for 1,060 yards and 14 scores. He has all the makings of a star back. —MV
Scouting report: Judkins eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his three collegiate campaigns. He’s a decisive runner who hits his top gear quickly and can collect yards inside and outside, though he lacks breakaway speed and elusiveness in space. Judkins is a power-oriented runner who’s adept at lowering his shoulder, running through arm tackles and falling forward after contact. While not a high-end pass catcher, he’s functional out of the backfield and a physical, willing blocker. —DF
Grade: A-
37. Miami Dolphins
Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona
The Dolphins finally added offensive line help. The 6' 4", 342-pound Savaiinaea displayed versatility and durability in three seasons with the Wildcats.
Savaiinaea, who started in all 36 games he appeared in, played left tackle, right tackle and right guard. He’s a physical blocker who plays with balance in passing sets. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s competing for a starting job as a rookie. —GM
Scouting report: Savaiinaea primarily played right tackle at Arizona, but is better suited to play guard at the next level. He has plenty of length with 33⅞-inch arms, and his reach allows him to win the punch when he times it right. Savaiinaea has adequate lateral range in pass sets, but inside speed counters are tough for him to counteract. As a run blocker, he struggles to keep his legs moving, though he displaces defenders on down blocks. The wide-bodied Savaiinaea has a chance to start inside as a pro.
Grade: B
38. New England Patriots
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Henderson is the best pass-protecting back in the draft, and has plenty of speed, showcased by a 4.43 40-time. The big concern is durability; Henderson missed eight games across his sophomore and junior seasons. Still, he played in all 16 games for the national champions last year while rushing for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on a Big Ten-best 7.1 yards per carry. —MV
Scouting report: Toting a compact frame at 5' 10" and 202 pounds, Henderson has a balanced skill set. He has quality vision, quick feet, tremendous acceleration and a willingness to finish runs. Henderson is difficult to bring down once he reaches the second level, has natural hands as a pass catcher and is a strong, fundamentally sound blocker. A four-year starter and team captain in 2024, Henderson is reliable and consistent on and off the field, and his ability to win with quickness, power and instincts make him a safe bet to be a productive professional. —DF
Grade: A-
39. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Burden may prove one of the exceptional values of the draft. At 6' 0" and 206 pounds, the Missouri product ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine, a speed that consistently shows up on tape. One of the elite run-after-catch prospects in this draft, Burden was named first-team All-SEC each of the past two seasons for the Tigers, notching 147 catches, 1,888 yards and 15 touchdowns over that span. —MV
Scouting report: Burden requires some projection, as he spent his final season at Missouri used largely as a slot receiver and gadget player. He’s not an overly nuanced route-runner and didn’t do himself many favors in finding open spots against zone coverage, but Burden is a sudden athlete with strong hands and a physical demeanor after the catch. A former five-star recruit, he’s a playmaker—but how he gets the ball, be it as a pure wideout or motion player, is a question. —DF
Grade: A+
40. New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
The Saints gave themselves another QB option amid the drama with Derek Carr. There’s nothing wrong with flexibility at the most important position, but New Orleans might regret passing on Shedeur Sanders in favor of Shough..
Most draft pundits were in agreement that Shough is a pro-ready signal-caller. But they also agreed that his ceiling wasn’t as high as the other top QB prospects.
It finally came together for Shough in his lone season at Louisville after being Justin Herbert’s backup at Oregon—way back in 2018 and ’19—and before battling injuries during three seasons at Texas Tech. Shough, who will be 26 in his rookie year, flashed arm strength and produced many off-script plays. Perhaps he can be the next Brock Purdy or a reliable backup for many years to come. —GM
Scouting report: Shough played seven collegiate seasons, and his last at Louisville was the first in which he exceeded eight appearances. Age and injuries aside, Shough is a fluid, talented passer with impressive velocity, and he can make every throw. He can hit vertical shots and can extend plays when the pocket breaks down. Shough needs to hasten his processing quickness and tighten his threshold for acceptable throwing windows, but he enters the NFL with a good blend of physical and intangible tools. —DF
Grade: C+
41. Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)
T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
Sanders goes to the Bills after Buffalo traded up in the second round, adding an interior presence to play alongside Ed Oliver. With the Gamecocks, Sanders registered 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss over the past two seasons, showcasing a blend of athleticism and power. He projects to be an immediate starter for the defending AFC East champs. —MV
Scouting report: There’s a lot to like about the 6' 4", 297-pound Sanders, who’s quick, athletic and powerful. He can side-stop and work across the face of blockers, and his active hands feature an effective swipe move to knock away blockers’ hands. Sanders also flashes a grab-and-pull, bull rush and swim move as a pass rusher. He can play in both odd and even fronts, though he may be best used as a 3-technique. Sanders struggles holding ground against double teams and down blocks, and he has too many pass-rush snaps with little impact. But his effort, athleticism and heavy hands create an intriguing long-term profile, and his 33 pressures in 2024 offer hope that he’s capable of making an early impact. —DF
Grade: B-
42. New York Jets
Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
The Jets added a new weapon for Justin Fields a day after giving him a new offensive tackle. Taylor made a name for himself as a versatile playmaker for LSU. He’s a smooth route runner with reliable hands, but he’s more than that as a standout blocker capable of playing every snap.
Taylor could be the next NFL star from his family. He’s the son of Jason Taylor and nephew of Zach Thomas—former Dolphins teammates enshrined in the Hall of Fame. In 37 career starts at LSU, Taylor recorded a combined 129 receptions for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns. —GM
Scouting report: An athletic tight end who’s made big plays under bright lights since he was a freshman, Taylor has soft hands and moves well linearly. He struggles finishing through contact in contested-catch situations, has room to grow with his fundamentals as a blocker and isn’t a high-level separator as a route-runner. But for offenses that want their tight ends to be reliable underneath targets with the speed to generate yards after catch and occasionally help create explosive plays over the middle, Taylor is a strong candidate. —DF
Grade: B+
43. San Francisco 49ers
Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
Collins is a run-stuffing defensive tackle at 332 pounds. With the Longhorns, Collins played 65 games over five years while posting 141 tackles and seven sacks. In 2024, Collins was a second-team All-American while starting each of Texas’s 16 games. —MV
Scouting report: There aren’t many bigger or more experienced players in the class than Collins, who has 34⅝-inch arms and appeared in 64 games across five seasons at Texas. He’s strong at the point of attack, holds up against double-teams and has the pop in his hands to displace offensive linemen and finish against ballcarriers. As a pass rusher, Collins has active, powerful hands and blends a spin move, but he doesn’t consistently generate pressure. Collins can play inside and outside on the defensive line, and he’s a ready-made run defender with upside on passing downs. —DF
Grade: B
44. Dallas Cowboys
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Ezeiruaku is a talented kid who needs to find an elite pass-rushing skill. A technician who shows promise with a variety of moves, Ezeiruaku starred with the Eagles, totaling 16.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss, both metrics ranking in the top three nationally. At 6' 2" and 248 pounds, he should see significant snaps immediately. —MV
Scouting report: Ezeiruaku has a quick first step, loose hips and a fluid lower half to flatten corners at the top of his rush. He’s creative in his timing, tempo and stride length, packs a strong punch and proved capable of making plays down the line of scrimmage against the run. Ezeiruaku is slight but proportionally long with 34-inch arms. He gets overzealous in run defense at times and loses the edge, and powerful tackles capitalize on his bendy rush angles to put him on the turf. Ezeiruaku’s production, suddenness and feel for pass rushing warrant an early choice. —DF
Grade: B+