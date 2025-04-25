Instant Grades on New York Jets' Selection of Armand Membou
The pick is in — offensive tackle Armand Membou is officially a New York Jet.
The former Missouri Tiger was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, becoming the highest-drafted offensive lineman in program history. He was the second at his position to be taken, only behind LSU's Will Campbell.
Membou helps bolster a growing Jets offensive line, joining the likes of left tackle Olu Fashanu and left guard John Simpson. He'll most certainly slot in at right tackle — with the mission to protect incoming quarterback Justin Fields from opposing NFL defenses.
Here are some of the instant grades outlets have issued for New York's new addition:
- Sports Illustrated: B+
- Yahoo Sports: A
- USA Today: B+
- CBS Sports: B-
- The Athletic: B
- Fox Sports: B+
Regardless of the grade he received, most everyone could agree on one thing — Membou has potential. The junior comes into the Jets' locker room with upside and a versatile skillset, which is headed by his quick speed incomparable to most players at his position.
New York is investing in the offensive line, so Membou's fit into the organization's plan makes sense for both sides. He didn't let up a single sack or hit to quarterback Brady Cook in the 2024 season — a statistic that Fields is certainly going to enjoy.
Where analysts begin to differ is on Membou's size. His 6-foot-4 and 332-pound frame might seem more than acceptable on the outside, but it's actually rather small at the NFL level. Some think he slots in more as a guard, though his athleticism might be enough to void the issue.
Others outright preferred a different pick entirely. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports viewed Texas Longhorns' offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. as the better option for the Jets, partly to due with Membou having "raw" potential that might take time to develop.
At the end of the night, these grades are just that — early assessments. It's far too early to put a label on how Membou's next chapter in New York will unfold, but Missouri faithful will undoubtedly keep watch on his career trajectory.