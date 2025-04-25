LIVE: 2025 NFL Draft First-Round Grades for All 32 Picks
The 2025 NFL draft officially started when the Tennessee Titans predictably made Cam Ward the No. 1 pick and their new franchise quarterback.
The move has been evident for weeks, but it’s still worth asking whether the Titans made a mistake passing on Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, the consensus top two prospects in this draft class. That’s the first of many questions we’ll be asking ourselves Thursday night, when The MMQB will be grading every first-round pick, starting with Ward.
We’ll have continuous coverage of everything happening in Green Bay through Saturday, including when Mr. Irrelevant comes off the board with the final pick at No. 257. This post will be updated throughout the draft in real-time as each of the picks are selected.
Let’s get to the grades.
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
The most predictable pick in the NFL draft came to fruition after the Titans announced Ward as their next franchise quarterback.
Ward separated himself from the other QB prospects because of his high football IQ and dazzling off-scripted plays. The hard-throwing Miami product drew comparisons to Kyler Murray and Jordan Love.
Occasionally, Ward got in trouble for his backyard football habits, but he has the ideal skill set to have a successful pro career. Titans coach Brian Callahan and the team’s new front office are taking a risk here, though, prioritizing a need at quarterback instead of selecting the best prospect. But at least the Titans know Ward has the work ethic to possibly reach his high potential, evident from his rise as a no-star recruit who earned his shots at Washington State and Miami after playing for Incarnate Word. —GM
Scouting report: Ward has the arm talent, intelligence, ball placement and ability to extend plays to be a standout NFL starter. The 6' 2", 219-pounder rips passes to all levels, and he’s advanced with his eyes—he moves defenders out of zones, reads coverages well, pre- and postsnap, and is comfortable throwing receivers open in zones. He can throw with different arm angles and can make plays outside of structure, though he’s more of a pocket passer than a true dual threat. Ward, who turns 23 in May, still battles inconsistent decision making, mechanics and accuracy, though he’s made strides in each area. —Daniel Flick
Grade: A
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Hunter is one of the most unique talents to ever come into the NFL, starring as both a corner and receiver for the Buffaloes. Over the past two years at Colorado, Hunter caught 153 passes for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns, including 15 as a senior. On defense, he notched seven interceptions in that span as well. Last year, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver, and the Bednarik Award as the best defender in college football. In short, Hunter is a generational talent. —MV
Scouting report: Two-way players are rare, but Hunter is unique—he plays both at a high level. The 6' 0", 188-pounder has quick feet, fluid hips and plenty of explosion. Hunter will enter the NFL as a better corner than receiver—he’s not an overly nuanced route-runner at this stage and largely won collegiately with his athleticism—but his ball skills and playmaking ability will translate to big plays as a pro. Defensively, Hunter is proficient in man and zone coverage, and is terrific when the ball is in the air. Hunter should get touches on offense early, but he’s better suited to be a starting cornerback from the moment he arrives. —Daniel Flick
Grade: A
3. New York Giants
Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
Along with Hunter, many evaluators in the league believe Carter is the best prospect in the draft. He was a menace for the Nittany Lions, totaling a nation-high 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks while earning first-team All-American status. At 6' 3" and 250 pounds, Carter has the size, speed and pass-rush tools to be a Day 1 star. —MV
Scouting report: Elite, ready-made pass rushers are invaluable, and Carter fits the bill. He has an incredibly explosive first step, which he pairs with nuanced, effective hands and a bendy lower half to win around the corner. Carter has a fluid spin move to counter inside when tackles overplay his speed. He’s a balanced rusher with quality instincts and innate feel for blockers’ intentions. Carter can hold the point of attack, and makes plays in pursuit against the run, but he’s not an above-average run defender at this stage. Regardless, Carter is a unique athlete, and he should be a dominant pass rusher as a 3-4 outside linebacker. —Daniel Flick
Grade: A
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Everyone knows his story at this point. Campbell was everyone’s top offensive tackle prospect until he measured with 32⅝-inch arms at the combine. At the LSU pro day that number was bumped to 33 inches, but the length is still far from ideal. That said, his tape is excellent. With the Tigers, Campbell made first-team All-SEC in 2023 and first-team All-American in '24. —MV
Scouting report: A three-year starter at left tackle, Campbell is an athletic, smooth mover who fared well against the SEC’s gauntlet of pass rushers this fall. Campbell has a strong punch, can displace defenders in the run game and is a dominant pass protector. Campbell allowed only one sack and five quarterback hits in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. Be it at tackle, where he feels he belongs, or guard, where his length disadvantages are masked, the 6' 6", 319-pounder projects as a steady protector for the foreseeable future. —Daniel Flick
Grade: C+
5. Cleveland Browns
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
This is one of the best defensive tackle classes we’ve seen in years, and Graham is universally viewed at the top of the heap. Starring for the Wolverines over the past two years, he’s been a first-team All-Big Ten member and a first-team All-American over that span while notching nine sacks across three years in Ann Arbor. —MV
Scouting report: With a deep bag of moves, nonstop motor, violent hands and high-level athleticism, Graham wins in a variety of ways. He has a strong punch, and his legs rarely stall—he can condense pockets with power and makes it difficult for linemen to anchor. The 6' 2", 296-pounder is fast off the snap, has twitch when changing directions and maximizes his hands to aid his attack from various alignments. Graham had only nine sacks across three seasons, lacks elite length with 32-inch arms and is stable but not special against double teams. Still, Graham’s athleticism, instincts and disruption create an elite blend, and he should make an early impact. —Daniel Flick
Grade: B
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Jeanty has a case as the best running back prospect to enter the NFL since Saquon Barkley strolled in from Penn State in 2018. The Boise State product led the nation in carries (374), rushing yardage (2,601) and all-purpose yardage (2,750) along with 29 touchdowns on the ground. He’s an all-world talent who should immediately be one of the league’s top backs. —MV
Scouting report: Jeanty has high-level athleticism, blending quick feet, a fluid lower half and speed with his compact 5' 8½" and 211-pound frame. Jeanty sees holes developing and has a strong feel for the defense’s flow. He manipulates second-level defenders with his eyes and feet, and he varies his pace dependent on when he needs to hit a gap. Jeanty is a willing and capable blocker who picks up blitzing linebackers with the same power he runs through them as a ballcarrier. Jeanty boasts elite contact balance and lower body strength. He’ll change the complexity of an offense from Day 1.
Grade: A
7. New York Jets
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
To no surprise, Membou, one of the top-rated tackles, didn’t wait long to hear his name called. Membou is now set to fill the void the Jets have at right tackle after the departure of Morgan Moses.
Membou flourished as a three-year starting right tackle, earning second-team All-SEC honors in his final season at Missouri. In his 29 starts, Membou displayed patience and agility in pass protection. He also built a reputation for being a physical finisher in his run blocks. —GM
Scouting report: An athletic yet proportionally unique right tackle, the 6' 4", 332-pound Membou blends foot quickness, technique, power and balance—and at 21 years old, his upside is tantalizing. Membou didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, and pass rushers have a difficult time against him due to his hands and feet. As a run blocker, Membou’s strength helps him finish reps. Despite murmurs of a switch to guard, Membou, who has 33½-inch arms, has the makings of a stout strongside protector. —Daniel Flick
Grade: B+
8. Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Byrce Young is going to enjoy throwing downfield shots to the massive 6' 4", 213-pound wide receiver from Arizona.
McMillan’s sizable catch radius and elite ball skills made him one of the top receiver prospects in this draft. He’s physical at the point of the attack, turning 50/50 balls into favorable odds. There were predraft concerns about his work ethic, but the numbers don’t suggest that, with McMillan coming off back-to-back seasons of recording at least 84 catches, 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns. —GM
Scouting report: McMillan is a fluid mover who is efficient entering and exiting breaks. He’s more of a speed player vertically, and not an elite separator, but his large catch radius, strong hands and high-level concentration allow him to make difficult catches in traffic. McMillan is smart, instinctual, strong and slippery after the catch, and he can play inside and outside. He should be a productive target for Young early in his career.
Grade: A