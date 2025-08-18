Dominick Giudice Has Become the 'Glue' of Mizzou's Offensive Line
There's plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Missouri Tigers offensive line, but amongst that, Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice has become a steady force. He's solidified himself as a likely starter for the Tigers, but also a leader.
"He is like the glue that holds that whole group together," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Saturday. "I think the way he has asserted himself as the leader of the offensive line- it's been remarkable to me because Connor was out, and so we needed somebody else to kind of be the guy."
Giudice's consistency has been very important for the Tigers throughout fall camp, but his leadership has arguably been more impressive. Giudice is getting used to being on the team quickly and has prioritized his teammates in a massive way.
"He's been the one leading. We're watching tape, and it's been remarkable," Drinkwitz said. "Man, that guy puts the team first in everything he does."
The former Michigan Wolverine's leadership ability stems from his childhood and the way he was raised. He grew up in a football family, with an older brother who taught him the ins and outs of leading a team.
His father was also an important figure in that sense. A combination of both of his close family members has now made him the leader he is for the Tigers today.
"I think just growing up, my father taught me ways to lead," Giudice said in a fall camp interview. "I was able to learn from him and my older brother that played football as well. So just learning from them growing up, work ethic, things like that, has kind of transferred over through the years."
Drinkwitz and the Missouri coaching staff have also been a huge part of Giudice coming out of his shell at his new home. They are now starting to carry over to the practice field and should make a difference once Central Arkansas comes to town August 28.
"I think just all the traits that we're taught here from the coaching staff, from coach Drinkwitz, and taking that over into practicing and kind of making that role as [an] offensive line," Giudice said.
The versatility that Giudice brings to the table is also huge for the flexibility of the Missouri offensive line, especially with some recent shuffling.
In the spring, when center Connor Tollison was injured, Giudice took many snaps at the center spot. He now finds himself at guard, but they are all positions that he can function properly at.
"He can play center, he can play right guard, he can play left guard, he can play them all at a really, really high level," Drinkwitz said.
Giudice began at right guard to start fall camp and appeared to be penciled in to start there, but he's made a very recent switch to the left guard position. Cayden Green, the starter at the spot last season, was just bumped to the left tackle spot.
Redshirt junior Curtis Peagler now looks like he will start at right guard, leaving only the left guard position open for Giudice to play. Drinkwitz is looking for the best five players to start on the offensive line, regardless of position, with the hope that he can mold them into wherever the coaching staff decides to play them.
"For us, it's all about getting the best five," Drinkwitz said. "And the challenge is you think you got guys slotted in positions, but, man, guys grow and develop and get better and play and play themselves into positions."