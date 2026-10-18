Mizzou football snap count totals and PFF takeaways in loss to Ole Miss

OXFORD, MISS — In the Tigers' 31-3 loss to No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, the defensive unit recorded its most polarizing performance of the season while the passing game looked abnormal at times. PFF defensive grades ranged from 81.6 to 41.9 in the loss headlined by several tackling performances that significantly lacked.

Here are the three biggest PFF takeaways, followed by every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.

Tackling is a problem, again

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) leaps over Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two straight weeks of massive Missouri wins and strong tackling performances, the Tigers' tackling fell back down to their underwhelming performances that haunted the team through four weeks. Four Tigers in particular received a grade of 34.3 or worse in the contest.

Chris Graves Jr. had a 34.3 tackling grade despite playing a team-high 77 snaps. As the cornerback that sees the most field time, his underwhelming performance and inability to finish tackles is a concern for Missouri's secondary.

Marquis Gracial, 30 snaps, and Langden Kitchen, 55 snaps, each ranked at the bottom of the tackling grades with 28 and 27.5. The important linemen's mishaps allowed Ole Miss to run for 6.8 yards per carry.

Missouri uncharacteristic in the passing game

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons was under pressure 12 times and sacked twice in the game. He was consistently met with a Rebel defender that either took him down or forced a premature pass, consistently resulting in incomplete throws.

On top of the unusual pressure that came Simmons way, he had his worst deep ball performance of the season. The senior quarterback went 1-for-8 on passes longer than 20 yards, accounting for the nearly half of his 19 missed passes on Saturday. These miscues were a contributor in the Tigers' inability to score a touchdown in three red zone appearances.

Trajen Greco shined in an otherwise dim performance

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Makhi Frazier (25) gains yards after catch as Missouri Tigers safety Trajen Greco (4) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greco recorded a season-high 81.9 PFF grade, replacing his previous record of 66. Through the first three weeks of the season, Greco looked like a liability on the defensive end, misreading coverages and getting blown past by wide receivers, even against Troy.

But after a resurgence in Week 4 and a positive performance against Ole Miss, Greco looks to be a leader in the secondary. In 69 snaps on Saturday he stood out in coverage with an 83.1 grade and was one of few Tigers with a strong tackling performance posting an 85.2 grade.

In a secondary that has had significant lapses throughout the season, Greco is emerging as a standout player.

Snap count totals are below.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Austin Simmons - 73 snaps

Wide receivers

Donovan Olugbode - 61 snaps

Cayden Lee - 59 snaps

Naeshaun Montgomery - 44 snaps

DaMarion Fowlkes - 20 snaps

Caleb Goodie Sr. - 20 snaps

Shaun Terry II - 17 snaps

Kenric Lanier II - 2 snaps

Running backs

Jamal Roberts - 69 snaps

Xai'Shaun Edwards - 3 snaps

Anthony Favrow - 1 snap

Center

Dominick Giudice - 73 snaps

Guards/tackles

Tristan Wilson - 73 snaps

Curtis Peagler - 73 snaps

Luke Work - 73 snaps

Cayden Green - 73 snaps

Tight ends

Jude James - 40 snaps

Jordon Harris - 29 snaps

Defense

Safeties

Elijah Dotson - 73 snaps

Santana Banner - 71 snaps

Trajen Greco - 69 snaps

Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 18 snaps

CJ Bass III - 6 snaps

Cornerbacks

Chris Graves Jr. - 77 snaps

Sione Laulea - 63 snaps

Jahlil Florence - 14 snaps

Linebackers

Nicholas Rodriguez - 77 snaps

Robert Woodyard Jr. - 42 snaps

Dante McClellan - 35 snaps

Edge rushers

Langden Kitchen - 55 snaps

Daeden Hopkins - 46 snaps

Jaden Jones - 13 snaps

Demarcus Johnson - 12 snaps

Darris Smith - 9 snaps

Sterling Webb - 8 snaps

Cavan Tuley - 6 snaps

Malik Bryant - 5 snaps

Defensive tackles

Jason Dowell - 42 snaps

Donta Simpson - 33 snaps

Jalen Marshall - 32 snaps

Marquis Gracial - 30 snaps

Mark Hensley - 11 snaps

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