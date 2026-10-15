Jamal Roberts Praises Missouri's Running Back Room as Tigers Prepare for Ole Miss

What a season Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts is having. He currently leads the SEC with 828 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Roberts enters the matchup against Ole Miss coming off yet another impressive performance on the ground.

During the 27-6 win over Texas A&M, Roberts continued to make an impact, rushing for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Week after week, he demonstrates why he is considered one of the top running backs in college football.

Roberts knows this is not a one-man show. He takes great pride in Missouri's running back room and his development within the program. With younger players around him, Roberts encourages them to remain patient as they work toward earning more opportunities to contribute.

"Just keep him poised, man," Roberts said when speaking with reporters about running back Xai’Shaun Edwards. "Just try to keep him out of his head a lot, and just having him seize the opportunities when the opportunities come."

Roberts is a team captain for a reason. He understands what it takes to make an impact at Missouri and in the SEC. His leadership and experience are valuable to younger running backs, such as Edwards, as they continue to develop within the program.

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You just gotta keep stacking on them. You know, you gotta keep stacking on the days, keep stacking on the practices, even in the game just keep taking reps," Roberts said.

The running back room is led by coach Curtis Luper, whom Roberts praised for creating an environment where players learn from one another rather than relying solely on coaching.

"Just sharpening each other iron, man. Just picking from each other's brains," Roberts said. "Just helping each other out in fields that we lack in."

As the Tigers prepare to take on No. 9 Ole Miss, Roberts will face a familiar face in Rebels running back Kewan Lacy, who played at Missouri before transferring to Ole Miss. When asked about Lacy, Roberts had nothing but positive things to say about their relationship.

"He's a very talented running back, man, very talented kid. Love the guy, man. We still communicate today," Roberts said.

Roberts has made a significant impact on and off the field during his time at Missouri. He will look to keep his rushing production rolling as the Tigers travel to Oxford this weekend for another test.

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