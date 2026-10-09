The Missouri Tigers remain in Columbia as they prepare to take on Texas A&M this Saturday in their third SEC game of the season. The Tigers enter the matchup ranked No. 14 after earning a statement win over Florida last week, defeating the Gators 45-17.

Like Missouri, Texas A&M is coming off a dominant win after defeating Arkansas 34-7 last week to improve to 3-2 on the season. Missouri will look to build on its momentum against the Aggies, with an opportunity to strengthen its position in the SEC standings.

Here are the TV and radio details for Missouri's matchup against Texas A&M.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Texas A&M

Who: No. 14 Missouri (4-1) vs. Texas A&M (3-2)

When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: ABC

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Texas A&M leads 11-7.

The Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage on the site with a live blog featuring updates throughout Saturday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

Missouri had an impressive performance last week against the then-No. 8 Florida Gators. Coming off its first loss of the season against Mississippi State, the Tigers were looking to bounce back with a statement win.

Missouri did just that, defeating the Gators 45-17 in dominant fashion. Austin Simmons threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, while Jamal Roberts led the ground game with 211 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The defense also stepped up against one of the nation's top running backs, limiting Jadan Baugh to just 13 yards. It was a statement win for the Tigers as they look to build on that momentum against Texas A&M.

Last Time Out, Texas A&M

Texas A&M is coming off a dominant 34-7 win over Arkansas, snapping its two-game losing streak in SEC play.

Quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 170 yards, completing 13 of 19 passes without an interception. The Aggies leaned on their ground game, combining for 231 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win over Arkansas.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Passing: Austin Simmons — 1,287 yards, 13 touchdowns

Rushing: Jamal Roberts — 606 yards, six touchdowns

Receiving: Cayden Lee — 522 yards, four touchdowns

Texas A&M Stat Leaders

Passing: Marcel Reed — 908 yards, six touchdowns

Rushing: Rueben Owens II — 291 yards, one touchdown

Receiving: Isaiah Horton — 248 yards, three touchdowns

Missouri will look to earn another conference win at home this Saturday when Texas A&M travels to Columbia.

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