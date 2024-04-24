Javon Foster's Career a Result of Family Members Who Shaped Him
Javon Foster feels like he’s been playing catch up his whole football career.
The Missouri offensive tackle and 2024 NFL Draft prospect didn't play football until his junior year of high school. His first school, Southfield Lathrup, didn’t have the proper funding for equipment for a full roster and shut down operations after Javon's sophomore year in 2016.
“I got the chance to transfer and it was honestly just a blessing,” Javon said in a phone interview, "being able to transfer to basically a football dominant high school."
He transferred to Westbloomfield High School, a Detroit high school football powerhouse. Though Javon was eager to touch the field, the team struggled in his first season, allowing over 100 sacks and finishing 6-5 on the season.
Javon can still remember one play from his junior season when he allowed a rusher to sack and knock the wind out of his quarterback and best friend Bryce Veasley. This ignited a fire in Javon.
“From that moment on, it really hit me like man, I gotta really lock in and just try to become the best offensive tackle that I can just to help my team out."
The passion Javon played with was evident. He began receiving offers from smaller schools during his first year. Missouri had reached out to him during his junior year, telling him that if he had continued to perform, he'd have a chance to play in the SEC. He received an offer from Missouri in November of his senior year.
Javon’s instant success was an anomaly. It was the result of the three people that had raised him and shaped his character.
Chips on Shoulders
When Missouri was selected to face off against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl last December, Jerome Foster had a decision to make; whether to root for his alma mater or his son’s team. He ended up pulling for the Buckeyes.
“That’s just kind of how our relationship is,” Javon said. “He’s just trying to put a little chip on my shoulder.”
Jerome, a defensive tackle for Ohio State from 1979-’82 was an All-Big Ten team selection in each of his final three seasons. The Houston Oilers selected Jerome in the fifth round of the 1983 draft. He also played for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets in his career, which lasted until 1987.
Jerome was an incredible athlete. The 1981 Ohio State media guide called him “the strongest man on the team.” The next year's stated that he could bench press 375 lbs and could squat 700. At Kettering High School, he was a an All-Michigan defensive tackle and won letters in football, track and swimming.
Javon was born 13 years after Jerome's NFL career ended but he still received his father's competitive gene. The two were constantly finding someway to compete with each other.
They would play basketball against each other in the garage during the wintertime. Jerome set up the basketball hoop in the garage once it became too cold. They would wrestle against each other since Javon was a massive fan of wrestling and wanted to try out some moves for himself. For a less physical match, they would play video games against each other.
“That's kind of where my competiteveness come from," Javon said. "Even when it comes down to little things, he just showed me how to be competitive."
This factor is evident in Javon's game. He dominates in one-on-one reps in practice. Each rep has one winner and one loser. Javon's teamate Darius Robinson has gone up against Javon one-on-one perhaps more than anyone else and has called him the toughest offensive linemen to go against.
"You can tell he loves football," Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore said. "He loves competing."
In the Cotton Bowl, Javon was the winner. Jerome's team the loser. After the game, the two shared their usual conversation with Jerome sharing his thoughts on his son's performance.
"He was honestly just proud of me for what I did on the field."
Extra Steps
Javon's mother, April Noel, worked as a USPS mail carrier through most of Javon’s childhood. Javon describers her as a humble, soft spoken woman.
On her route, the mailboxes weren’t on the side of the road. She had to take the extra steps up the each time to deliver. But Javon never heard his mother complain, even through the cold Detroit winters.
"The snow could get up knee-high but she still had to go out there and she would still have to go out there and deliver the mail so she always showed me what its like to be committed."
Javon recognizes the impact this had on him as a child. She always wanted to do whatever was required to care for her son.
"She would always just be there for me and show me what a positive role model looks like by being a hard worker."
Javon has the same consistent work ethic as his mother. He was known on the anchor on the Missouri offensive line, starting every game each of the past three seasons and only allowed one sack in 2023.
"That's what really got me to the point I am now, just me being a hard worker and always trying to find different ways to improve my game."
110%
Sharon Noel was never able to see her grandson play football. She passed away before Javon started playing. But Javon brings the passion, intensity and care that his grandmother taught him to the football field.
"My grandmother, no matter what I used to do, she always was telling me go do it to the best of your ability and just go as hard as you can, give 110%. Honestly she just always wanted to see me have fun and succeed at whatever I wanted to do."
Sharon not only provided Javon with motivation but with key childhood memories. Javon still remembers their many trips to the park or the days they spent watching Indiana Jones movies.
Javon also took this love from his grandmother. He combined the motivaiton and compassion from her to become an elite offensive linemen. A protector.
His quarterback in high school, Veasley, was his best friend. Javon took on the responsibility to protect him. He not only cared about the success of his team but also the safety of his teammate.
"I kind of use my grandmother's mentality to always want to play hard but I also had a best friend behind me that I was trying to protect so I obviously didn't want to see him get hurt."
Now Javon will have the chance to protect and provide for his family in the NFL. Though he admits to making some over-confident claims to classmates in high school, the dream of the NFL is only now starting to feel like a reality.
“I might’ve said it a few times, but in my head it honestly wasn’t there. I didn’t think I was at that point yet or that I’d get to the point that I am today. It honestly just comes from hard work everywhere I went. I’ve always been a hard worker so just trying to get better each day to put myself in that position is how I got here.”
But the success for Javon isn't surprising the people that supported him on his journey. He was surrounded by a father who always wanted to compete. A mother who took the extra steps to care for him. And a grandmother with endless encouragement.
Though Javon might've had to play catch up with the finer details of football, he's always been a few extra steps ahead because of the people that shaped him.