Jerseys Numbers for Mizzou's NFL Rookies Revealed

All but one of Mizzou's newest NFL players had to change their number.

May 9, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets rookie offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) participates in a drill during the minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets rookie offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) participates in a drill during the minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images
For Luther Burden III, "all the good numbers" were gone with the Chicago Bears, going from wearing No. 3 with the Missouri Tigers to No. 87 with Chicago.

But, he wasn't the only one of Missouri's rookies in the NFL that had to go through a number change to start their career. All besides one of the newest Tigers in the NFL had to change from the number they wore at Missouri, with offensive tackle Marcus Bryant keeping his No. 52 with the New England Patriots.

Below is a full look at the jersey numbers.

Missouri NFL Rookies Jersey Numbers:

Team

Player

Number

New York Jets

Armand Membou

70

New York Jets

Brady Cook

4

Chicago Bears

Luther Burden III

87

New England Patriots

Marcus Bryant

52

Miami Dolphins

Theo Wease Jr.

81

Miami Dolphins

Nate Noel

38

Denver Broncos

Johnny Walker Jr.

59

Denver Broncos

Kristian Williams

75

All eight of these rookies hit the NFL practice field for the first time this Thursday, with rookie minicamps beginning for their teams.

Last week, former Missouri linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. and long snapper Trey Flint participated in tryouts at the rookie minicamp for the Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive lineman Cam'Ron Johnson is also participating at the camp for the Cleveland Browns on a tryout.

All of these rookies will have to metaphorically 'earn their numbers' in the next few months. All of the players above besides Membou and Burden will likely have to compete to earn a roster spot.

Teams will hold optional team activities through late May and early June, followed by mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Training camp will begin for teams in late July. Teams must cut down their rosters from 90 to 53, plus a 16-man practice squad, following the preseason.

