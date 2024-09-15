Turning Points in Missouri's Week 3 Win: Johnson's Interception, Burden's Shifty Score
Trailing 14-6 half way through the second quarter was probably not where the Missouri Tigers thought they would stand while taking on No. 24 Boston College.
The Eagles had all the momentum on both offense and defense at that point. The Tigers were shooting themselves in the foot with missed opportunities and penalties and offense, while not being able to stop Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
A switch flipped with 4:30 left in the second quarter, when a Castellanos deep ball was picked off by Tiger safety Tre'Vez Johnson. Missouri fans finally had something to cheer for, as Johnson brought the pick all the way back to the Boston College 25-yard line. This was Johnson's first career interception with the Tigers, the third of his five-year tenure.
"I was just thinking, catch it. I made sure I made the play," Johnson said.
Arguably no play had more impact on the game than Johnson's turnover. The Tigers had no answers on either side of the ball to what the Eagles were throwing at the Tigers. All it took was one poor throw from Castellanos to turn the tides in favor of Missouri. By no means was the game done after the interception, but it finally seemed as if they had a chance.
Not only did Johnson's pick-off bring life to the stadium, but after that, the Tigers started to get more defensive stops. Boston College only scored once more after that interception and that score didn't come until 3:47 left in the fourth quarter.
What followed the first turnover of the game shifted momentum on the offensive side of the ball for the Tigers. After two runs from running back Nate noel amounting only six yards, the Tigers were left with third and four from the opposing 19-yard line.
On a four-yard out route, receiver Luther Burden III did what he does best. He caught it at the first down marker, made safety Cameron Martinez miss and some how avoided the next three Eagle defenders for the first Missouri touchdown.
As a receiver who excels after the catch, Cooks pitch and catch with Burden was just too easy of a decision. He got open quick and early and to no surprise, made a play.
A play of that magnitude was another that got the crowd on it's feet. Not only did it even the game at 14 points, but it was the first play of Burden's of the season that was reminiscent of big plays from last season. It was also nice that the score came right after a forced turnover.
"It felt like the first time the offense actually capitalized off a stop," Burden said. "Last week, coach made a big emphasis on getting a score after turnover. So I was glad to see it happened to
me."
Burden had two huge plays after his big touchdown in the third and fourth quarter. One of those was a 38-yard reception that set up a rushing touchdown for Cook, the next a massive third-down conversion on the final offensive drive of the game.
Burden's final reception wasn't necessarily a turning point, but it was one of the most important moments of the game.
"Brady and Luther completed a big time third down, and then Brady keeps that on the zone read at the end," Drinkwitz said. "So really proud of them for those things."
Without the conversion from Burden at the end of the game, who knows what Boston College would have been able to do. It was only fair that it was Cook and Burden who put the nail in the coffin for the Tigers to secure a ranked, out-of-conference victory against Boston College.
