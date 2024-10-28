Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for Mizzou vs. Oklahoma
The Missouri Tigers' long-anticipated matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners will be played under the lights at Faurot Field.
The SEC announced Monday the Week 11 game will kick off at one of two possible times: 6 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. (both central). It will broadcast on either SEC Network or ESPN.
The final designation for the game will be announced following the Week 10 games on Nov. 2. Missouri and Oklahoma will share the night slate with Alabama - LSU and Mississippi State and Tennessee.
This will be Missouri's first night game of their SEC season. It will be the first matchup between the two former Big 12 rivals since 2011. It will be the first time Missouri hosts Oklahoma since No 18 Missouri upset No. 3 Oklahoma in 2010.
Tickets for the game sold out just two hours after the release. This will be the penultimate home game for Missouri for the 2024 season, with the last one set against Arkansas on Nov. 30 to close the regular season.
Full SEC Week 11 Schedule
(all times in central)
Florida at Texas - 11 a.m., ABC
Georgia at Ole Miss - 2:30 p.m., ABC
South Carolina at Vanderbilt - 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
Alabama at LSU - 6:30 p.m., ABC
Oklahoma at Missouri - 6 p.m. or 6:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
Mississippi State at Tennessee - 6 p.m. or 6:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
