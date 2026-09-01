Transfer Deadline Day As it Happened: Alvarez, Fernandez, Balogun and All the Biggest Deals

The final day of the 2026 summer transfer window produced all the chaos, signings and last-minute drama soccer fans could ever hope for on Deadline Day.

It’s no surprise that the Premier League stole the show on Tuesday, with incoming and outgoing transfers happening nearly every few minutes until the deadline. Plenty of deals got over the line, while others collapsed at the eleventh hour.

Missed some of the action? Check out Sports Illustrated’s Deadline Day live blog, which cataloged all the biggest moves of the day.