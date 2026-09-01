Transfer Deadline Day As it Happened: Alvarez, Fernandez, Balogun and All the Biggest Deals
The final day of the 2026 summer transfer window produced all the chaos, signings and last-minute drama soccer fans could ever hope for on Deadline Day.
It’s no surprise that the Premier League stole the show on Tuesday, with incoming and outgoing transfers happening nearly every few minutes until the deadline. Plenty of deals got over the line, while others collapsed at the eleventh hour.
Missed some of the action? Check out Sports Illustrated’s Deadline Day live blog, which cataloged all the biggest moves of the day.
Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.Follow Toby_Cudworth
Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell