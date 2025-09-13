Live Blog: Mizzou Hosts Ragin' Cajuns in Week 3
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No.-25-ranked Missouri Tigers have been on a roll to begin the 2025 season, starting the year undefeated.
After dismantling Central Arkansas in Week 1 and overcoming Kansas in a thrilling Border War game in Week 2, the Tigers host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in Week 3.
This is Missouri's final test before a Southeastern Conference opponent comes to town, and that will be No. 11 South Carolina. Despite having a tough test in the near future, the Tigers' focus lies in the here and now.
"That's the challenge for our team too, is to take what happened last week and move on and move forward and create a new standard of how we perform," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said.
They will face the Cajuns in front of a sold-out crowd at noon under the blistering sun. In fact, the temperature was so extreme that the kickoff time had to be adjusted, as the game was originally slated for 3 p.m.
Louisiana's offense is led by an evasive running back duo of Bill Davis and Zylan Perry.
"I think the running backs are the guys that give me the most anxiety," Drinkwitz said. "They’ve got two different style of running backs, but their ability to get the ball on the perimeter, and they're really hard to tackle."
The Cajuns went on to lose that game by a tight, 14-12 loss. They bounced back the next week against McNeese with a 34-10 win. Missouri will no doubt be their toughest battle, and having a redshirt freshman quarterback does not make the task of pulling off an upset any easier.
Louisiana will start redshirt freshman Daniel Beale. He saw the field in 2024 as a true freshman, completing 13 of 30 passes for 126 yards. He threw no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Follow this blog for live updates throughout the game. Newest updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates:
Pre Game:
Injuries
- Missouri quarterback Sam Horn, kicker Blake Craig, and offensive lineman Logan Reichert will not play. Horn and Craig are out for the season, and Reichert is expected to miss the first 6-8 weeks of the season.
- Louisiana quarterback Walker Howard is out with an injury, meaning redshirt freshman quarterback Daniel Beale will get the start.
TV and Radio Information
TV: SECN+/ESPN+
Radio: Home 191
Sirius XM: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Howard Richards, Sideline: Chris Gervino)