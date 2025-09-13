Live Photo Gallery: Mizzou Football vs Louisiana in Week 3
The Missouri Tigers will need some sun block for a hot one against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday.
With the temperatures expected to be in the 90s, Mizzou Athletics decided to move the start time of the game up to noon. Fans have also been permitted to bring in one sealed water bottle and will be provided a place for free refills.
Despite the harsh weather, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz appears to be welcoming of the adversity and the challenge against the Ragin' Cajuns.
This is the first time that the Tigers and the Ragin' Cajuns will face off. Louisiana dropped their season opener in a close game to Rice, but followed that with a win over McNeese State in Week 2. Their season opener saw Louisiana's starting quarterback go down with injury, meaning redshirt freshman Daniel Beale will start against Missouri.
“Unfortunate thing for Walker (Howard)," Drinkwitz said on Tuesday in the weekly press conference. "Looked like he was playing some really good ball versus Rice, and was able to really throw the ball well and tuck it and run. They've been able to keep a similar style offense. I think the quarterback throws it pretty well. They have utilized some wildcat, I think to try to take the hits off him. But, he's been around, he understands their offense."
The Tigers are 2-0 on the season with a blowout win over Central Arkansas and a comeback victory against Kansas. Missouri's Week 3 opponent may not be quite the competition or rivalry that came with their Border War game against the Jayhawks, but it will still include many things to watch out for.
Even with there being a sell-out for the Tigers and Ragin' Cajuns, the crowd may not be as energetic or full as it was against Kansas due to the high temperature and the kickoff time being moved up by three hours.
“Just want to again say how much I appreciate the fans and the environment that was created on Saturday (against Kansas)," Drinkwitz said. "The electric atmosphere for all four quarters, I thought was really cool. And really the challenge for our fans and for our students, and for everybody associated with the program, is to keep that same energy level, same passion and enthusiasm for all of our home games, recreate that home field advantage."
Missouri Tigers On SI photographers Sam Simon and Cal Tobias will bring you a live, on-field look at the action. Most recent photos will appear near the top.