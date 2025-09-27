Live Photo Gallery: No. 20 Mizzou Football vs UMass for Homecoming
COLUMBIA, Mo. — With many alumni heading back to Columbia for the Homecoming game, the Missouri Tigers will want to give them a good show.
Last year, the Tigers had a brutal 45-3 win over the Minutemen on the road. 24 of the points came in the first half of the game. They followed it with 21 points in the third quarter alone. This year, they get to face UMass at Faurot Field for the Tigers final non-conference game of the season.
With the rest of Missouri's conference slate in front of them, head coach Eli Drinkwitz told the team they need to work on during this game. In the past weeks, the defense has thwarted their opponents runs, but have left gaps during pass plays.
"There's some things that we can do to clean it up," Drinkwitz said. "I think one of the challenges for us is we have a lot of volume, and we need to eliminate some volume and get good at what we do. We don't have to be the best at everything. We have to be the best at what we do. And right now, we're trying to be a jack of all trades and a master of none, and that's got to get cleaned up."
Another emphasis for the Missouri is to not get complacent. They had their first SEC win and now get to play another non-conference game, but this doesn't mean they play with any less vigor or energy. Drinkwitz wanted his players to focus on continuing to get better and improve, even with the upcoming opponent.
"I think for us, the biggest challenge, for [the] team, staff, fans, community, University of Missouri, is not to have relief syndrome," Drinkwitz said. "To think that because we won an SEC game, we're going to step out of conference, that you would decline in intensity or loss of focus, or complacency, and that, really, for us, is the challenge"
Missouri Tigers On SI photographers Sam Simon and Amber Winkler will bring you a live, on-field look at the action. Most recent photos will appear near the top, refresh to allow for new photos to appear.